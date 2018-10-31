Hamilton Lugar alum named to College’s 20 under 40” list”

IU’s College of Arts and Sciences recently released its second annual “20 under 40”—a list of incredible young alumni who are already making an impact on the world. Two honorees are graduates of the Hamilton Lugar School—Christen Gallagher (BA ’10, International Studies, LAMP) and Daniel Mundell (BA ’10, International Studies, Spanish).
About Christen Gallagher
Senior counsel, U.S. Department of Justice
Christen is an attorney at the United States Department of Justice. She joined the Department’s Office of International Affairs as an honors program hire following a clerkship at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
As senior counsel to the assistant attorney general of the Criminal Division, Gallagher works on international law enforcement policy matters. She holds a JD from The George Washington University Law School.
Passionate about community service, she also serves as the president of the DC IUAA Chapter and volunteers at the DC Bar’s Pro Bono Advice and Referral Clinic.
About Daniel Mundell
Marketer
Daniel is a marketer at YouTube, Google’s video streaming product with 1.5 billion monthly users. He drives media strategy to scale adoption of YouTube’s suite of apps and services, and develops campaigns that celebrate the brand’s values — the freedoms of expression, information and opportunity, and the freedom to belong.
Through programs like YouTube Creators for Change, Mundell heroes the inspiring voices of content creators addressing hate speech, xenophobia, and intolerance around the world. His earlier work at Google included media partnerships with apparel heavyweights Nike, Jordan Brand, Converse, and Under Armour.
Click here to see the full “20 under 40” list by The College Magazine.
