SGIS Tobias Center to host workshop on international climate development

The Tobias Center on Innovation in Development at Indiana University’s School of Global and International Studies will host a two-day conference from October 4-6, 2018, to share research papers relevant to international climate development.
As the Paris Agreement moves into the implementation phase, climate adaptation enters into conversation with broader development goals, building upon and expanding traditional notions of sustainable development. We seek scholarly and applied research that explores the relationship between climate and development, broadly construed, spanning disciplines, and ranging between applied and theoretical works.
Potential topics relating to climate and development are open but could include: emissions reductions strategies, projects that multi-solve for climate and poverty sustainable development goals, forms of knowledge in climate development, analyses pertaining to development issues negotiated in UNFCCC and other fora, climate development program implementation, metrics for assessing efficacy of climate development projects, multilateral climate development, multi-scale climate and development governance, and policy analyses. Participants will each workshop their article-length work in progress and work with a small, focused community of experts approaching this topic.
Applications are due to Jessica O’Reilly at jloreill@indiana.edu by June 15. Applications should include a 200-400-word article abstract and CVs for authors. Selected applicants will be offered travel funding for one author per article. Participants should submit full-length articles (5000-10000 words) by September 7; articles will be read by workshop participants ahead of the event.
