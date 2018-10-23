Major gift from Jefferson and Mary Shreve to fund scholarships at Hamilton Lugar School

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University has received a generous gift from IU alumni Jefferson and Mary Shreve that establishes a scholarship program and names the school’s state-of-the-art auditorium in the Shreve family name.
The Shreve Scholars Program will provide undergraduate scholarships for direct-admit students from Indiana. It will also support graduate scholarships for in-state Wells Scholars who pursue their fifth year in the Hamilton Lugar School’s combined B.A./M.A. program in international studies. Twenty-five percent of Wells Scholars in IU’s class of 2022 are Hamilton Lugar students.
“Jefferson and Mary have championed the Hamilton Lugar School since we opened the doors to our first classes in 2013,” said former U.S. ambassador Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. “This substantial gift not only reflects the Shreves’ appreciation for the power of a truly global education but also the belief that the next generation of global leaders will come from Indiana University.”
Jefferson Shreve’s career follows a trajectory many Hamilton Lugar students hope to emulate. After graduating from IU Bloomington in 1989 with a degree in political science, Shreve went on to earn his master’s in international studies and diplomacy at the University of London. He is now the president of Storage Express, a self-storage company with more than 100 facilities in five states, including Indiana. Both he and Mary remain active members of the university community, with Jefferson having served as national chair of the IU Alumni Association and on the Executive Dean’s Advisory Board for IU’s College of Arts and Sciences.
“I’m excited that Mary and I can play a role in the growth of talent at the Hamilton Lugar School,” Shreve said. “When graduates enter the world, they will be globally ready, carrying with them Hoosier values and the cultural knowledge and international expertise needed to engage with it.”
The Shreve family’s generosity extends to the newly named Shreve Auditorium in the Global and International Studies Building. The 139-person space has hosted global leaders such as former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, as well as world-renowned musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble.
“With their gift, the Shreves confer not only their name but funding that allows the Hamilton Lugar School to continue programming speakers and events that broaden students’ minds and perspectives,” Feinstein said.
The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies is named in honor of former U.S. Rep. Lee H. Hamilton and former U.S. Sen. Richard G. Lugar and builds on more than a half-century of excellence in global affairs at Indiana University. Established in 2012, the school promotes understanding of contemporary and global issues informed by a deep knowledge of history, culture and language.
The gift counts toward the $3 billion campaign, For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign.
For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign is taking place on all IU-administered campuses, including IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU East, IU Kokomo, IU Northwest, IU South Bend and IU Southeast. The campaign will conclude in June 2020 to coincide with IU’s bicentennial celebration. To learn more about the campaign, its impact and how to participate, visit forall.iu.edu.
