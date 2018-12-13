Hamilton Lugar School assistant dean Hilary Kahn named IU Bicentennial professor

The Indiana University Office of the Bicentennial has named Hilary Kahn, assistant dean for international education and global initiatives at the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, as one of 25 Bicentennial Professors.
Professor Kahn directs the Hamilton Lugar School’s Center for the Study of Global Change, which uses cutting-edge approaches to teaching, learning, and scholarship to infuse global perspectives into curricula and research at all levels of education. Recently, she led IU to its best outcome in the 60-year history of the Department of Education’s prestigious Title VI program—helping secure $18.8M in grant funding across four years for 11 area studies centers and programs.
The Bicentennial Professorships program is part of the university’s continued commitment to public outreach and community engagement. Reviving a tradition from the late 1800s, each Bicentennial Professor will visit Indiana communities to deliver public presentations about their research and professional activities.
“I am extremely proud of the impact our work has had on learners, educators, employers, and workers beyond the Bloomington campus,” said Kahn, who was nominated by the Hamilton Lugar School’s founding dean Amb. Lee Feinstein. “I am honored to expand this outreach through the Bicentennial Professorships program and look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations about global issues with Hoosiers across the state.”
Professor Kahn’s speaking engagements will be arranged by IU’s Office of the Bicentennial, with the aim of reaching all 92 Indiana counties.
Professor Kahn directs the Hamilton Lugar School’s Center for the Study of Global Change, which uses cutting-edge approaches to teaching, learning, and scholarship to infuse global perspectives into curricula and research at all levels of education. Recently, she led IU to its best outcome in the 60-year history of the Department of Education’s prestigious Title VI program—helping secure $18.8M in grant funding across four years for 11 area studies centers and programs.
The Bicentennial Professorships program is part of the university’s continued commitment to public outreach and community engagement. Reviving a tradition from the late 1800s, each Bicentennial Professor will visit Indiana communities to deliver public presentations about their research and professional activities.
“I am extremely proud of the impact our work has had on learners, educators, employers, and workers beyond the Bloomington campus,” said Kahn, who was nominated by the Hamilton Lugar School’s founding dean Amb. Lee Feinstein. “I am honored to expand this outreach through the Bicentennial Professorships program and look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations about global issues with Hoosiers across the state.”
Professor Kahn’s speaking engagements will be arranged by IU’s Office of the Bicentennial, with the aim of reaching all 92 Indiana counties.