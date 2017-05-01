International studies students Jones and Mason join faculty member Siquera on Brazil study abroad through IU program

International Studies students Victoria Jones and Jaeda Mason earn study abroad scholarship from the IU OVPDEMA Overseas Studies and Scholarship Program. They’ll take part in program co-directed by International Studies faculty member Andrea Siquera.
The IU 21st Century Scholars Program is pleased to announce the recipients of the “IU OVPDEMA 2017 Summer Study Abroad Scholarship to Brazil and India” funded by the IU Office of the Provost & Executive Vice President Lauren K. Robel.
This year, 24 outstanding IU 21st Century Scholars were selected and named to receive the prestigious study abroad scholarship administered by the IU OVPDEMA Overseas Studies and Scholarship Program. Of our 24 scholars, eleven IU 21st Century Scholars will depart for the Brazil program on May 10, 2017 and thirteen IU 21st Century Scholars will depart for the India program on May 13, 2017. Our 24 scholars will travel with faculty members from Indiana University Bloomington to several historic and remote cities across Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) and India (New Delhi, Agra, Varanasia, and Mumbai). The India program will be led by Dr. Kevin D. Brown from the IU Maurer School of Lawwhile the Brazil program will be co-led by Dr. Maria E. Hamilton Abegunde from IU African American and African Diaspora Studies and Dr. Andrea Siqueira from IU Department of International Studies.
Over 80 scholars had applied for this year’s IU OVPDEMA Brazil and India summer study abroad program. The IU 21st Century Scholars Program boasted the highest number of scholars total (24 out of 35 recipients) within the IU Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs (OVPDEMA) to receive the IU OVPDEMA Overseas Studies and Scholarship Program for Summer 2017 and have sent the largest number of scholars abroad to receive an IU OVPDEMA summer study abroad scholarship since the program’s founding in 2013. Indiana University Bloomington ranks 10th nationwide in the overall number of students studying abroad (Institute of International Education - Open Doors, 2016). We congratulate all 24 scholars for their outstanding commitment to academic excellence and global citizenship. We look forward to hearing more about your cross-cultural and global learning experiences this summer!
IU 21st Century Scholars recipients - BRAZIL (11 students)
Jasmyn N. Burks
Kayla N. Bush
Maria H. Cortes
Jared L. Fisher
Jasmine R. Jenkins
Victoria A. Jones
Jaeda L. Mason
Schuyler J. O’Reilly
Staphany Santana
Carmen Wedding
Eryicka JG Wesley
IU 21st Century Scholars recipients - INDIA (13 students)
Terrell D. Barnes
Tyler Barnes
Keira R. Bible
Aileen N. Castro
Jessica L. Duke
Myanna R. Kelly
A’Teria D. Moore
Amber N. Nelson
Alayzia D. Perry
Marissa R. Radziwiecki
Apryl L. Smith
Kendrick Washington
Alexa Woods
–
