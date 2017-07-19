SGIS Dean’s Council member Fielding joins IU Foundation board

About Julie Davis

Founding member of SGIS Dean’s Council joins appointee Julie Davis on board.The Indiana University Foundation Board of Directors has appointed two new members: Julie Davis (B.S. ’81) and James Fielding (B.A. ’87).The IU Foundation Board of Directors works to steward and support Indiana University’s fundraising goals while serving as the legal governing body for the IU Foundation. This group of experienced leaders dedicates its collective time and talent to securing a strong future for Indiana University.“I am truly delighted to welcome Julie and Jim to the board,” IU Foundation President Dan Smith said. “With their combination of business acumen, governance experience and forward thinking, I know their presence will enhance the good work for which our board is well known.”Davis has served as the director of business development for Worth New York, a New York-based fashion and women’s apparel company, since 2012. She recruits, trains and develops entrepreneurial women interested in fashion.Outside of her work, Davis is an active volunteer in the Indianapolis community. Her current involvement includes serving on the board of the Methodist Health Foundation and on the WFYI Foundation Board of Directors.She is also past chair of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, past president of the Junior League of Indianapolis, and a former member of the Christamore House Guild and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Museum Guild’s boards of directors. A dedicated supporter of Indiana University, Davis is a founding member and incoming chair (July 2018) of the IU Foundation’s Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council.Since January, Fielding has served as president of consumer products and innovation for Fox Networks Groups, including Fox Television Group and Twentieth Century Fox Film. He oversees licensing, product development and new business opportunities for both businesses and FX Networks.Fielding is also the founder of Intersected Stories, a consultant group that provides support and analysis in the areas of entertainment licensing, retail business development, strategic brand management and content development. He previously worked as the global head of consumer products and retail at DreamWorks Animation and AwesomenessTV. Before that, he was CEO of Claire’s Inc. and president of Disney Stores Worldwide.Aside from his work, Fielding is a founding member of the dean’s council for IU’s School of Global and International Studies and a member of the national board of directors for GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth educational safety and advocacy organization. He is also a former board chairman at Make-a-Wish Foundation International.Founded in 1936, the Indiana University Foundation maximizes private support for Indiana University by fostering lifelong relationships with key stakeholders and providing advancement leadership and fundraising services for campuses and units across the university. Today, the IU Foundation oversees one of the largest public university endowments in the country, with a market value in excess of $2 billion.In fiscal year 2016, IU received $360.9 million in support from the private sector. IU is consistently ranked among the top four of Big Ten universities in annual voluntary support.

