CeLCAR instructor publishes new Dari language textbook

Afghan languages developer at the Center for Languages of the Central Asian Region and lecturer in Central Eurasian Studies at the IU School of Global and International Studies Rahman Arman has authored “Dari: An Intermediate Textbook.” His textbook introduces the Dari language with activities and tasks that develop speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills. The book also includes a DVD with videos presenting the different regions of Afghanistan, narrated by native speakers to fully understand daily Afghan life and culture.
The Dari language is one of the official languages of Afghanistan, and is the common language of communication in the country. However, the language’s development is very complex. Modern Dari has words incorporated from Turkish and English and also is significantly influenced by Farsi and Arabic. Arman’s textbook provides an in-depth explanation of Dari communication including body language and gestures.
“This book reflects the best practices in teaching and learning world languages,” said Farid Saydee, director of instruction at the Language Acquisition Resource Center at San Diego State University in a review. “The use of authentic materials through communicative, situational, and skill-based approaches in this book will improve linguistic and cultural competence of learners and will help them to use the Dari language appropriately in real life situations. If you are interested in learning the Dari language through effective pedagogies, this book is for you.”