The SGIS Global Center part of project to increase global perspectives across Indiana

The Center for the Study of Global Change at the School of Global and International Studies in collaboration with the IU School of Education is developing a new project aiming at spreading global viewpoints in classrooms across Indiana. The Longview Foundation for World Affairs and International Understanding is providing support for the effort.The project will implement global perspectives in K-16 education across Indiana and in K-12 curricula and educational programs by implementing initiatives for School of Education pre-service teachers and faculty members, as well as K-12 school principals. The partners hope to incorporate an international outlook into the curriculum and expand the teaching of global perspectives.Director of global education initiatives at the School of Education’s Center for P-16 Research and Collaboration Vesna Dimitrieska said the ultimate goal is for Indiana students to become globally-minded and engaged citizens. Three initiatives aimed at different target audiences are part of the program:“A project of this kind is necessary and timely as it allows for more structured internationalization of K-12 education across Indiana,” Dimitrieska said. “To affect change, the grant partners will work with pre-service teachers and faculty from IU’s School of Education, and K-12 principals.