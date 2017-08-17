Turkish Flagship students complete summer study in Baku

For two months, students live with Turkish-speaking host families, study Turkish in Azerbaijan.
Intermediate and advanced Turkish Flagship students returned from Baku, Azerbaijan last weekend after eight weeks of intensive Turkish instruction and host family immersion. Four Turkish Flagship students studied with the Turkish Overseas Flagship. Two Flagship students studied with the Critical Language Scholarship Program. Both programs have been based in Baku since 2016.
The students lived with Turkish-speaking host families and studied Turkish in the classroom. They also picked up some Azerbaijani along the way, and will continue to receive weekly tutoring in both languages during the fall semester.
All Flagship students study abroad on at least one intensive summer program prior to their Capstone year. The Capstone year is a full academic year abroad when students take language classes and in-language content courses focused on varying academic and cultural topics. Capstone students also hold a part-time professional internship during their spring semester. The Turkish Flagship Capstone year is also based in Baku at the city’s Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL).
For more information about the Turkish Flagship Program–the only program of its kind in the United States–please contact our staff at turk@indiana.edu.
