China’s consul general in Chicago to visit IU SGIS

Hong Lei to give public address at IU, meet with Dean Lee Feinstein at SGIS.
Hong Lei, consul general in Chicago of the People’s Republic of China, will visit Indiana University Bloomington this month to meet with students, faculty and administrators and give a public lecture on U.S.-China relations.
The consul general will be on campus Oct. 15 to 17. His lecture, “China’s Recent Advances and the China-U.S. Relationship,” will take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Grand Foyer of the IU Auditorium.
“With more than 3,000 Chinese students studying on IU campuses, more international faculty from China than from any other country and academic programs in East Asian studies going back to the 1950s, Indiana University has a long commitment to China and its educational needs and resources,” said David Zaret, IU vice president for international affairs. “We are honored by Mr. Hong Lei’s interest in our efforts, and we look forward to his assessment of current China-U.S. relations.”
Hong was appointed consul general in 2016 and has held positions in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 26 years, including postings in San Francisco and the Netherlands. He previously served as spokesman and deputy director general of the ministry’s department of information and as counselor, division director, division deputy director and in other positions.
He is expected to be accompanied on the visit by other officials from the Chinese consulate in Chicago. The consulate covers nine Midwestern U.S. states, including Indiana.
Hong is scheduled to meet with IU officials, including Zaret; Lauren Robel, provost and executive vice president; and Lee Feinstein, dean of the School of Global and International Studies. He also will meet with representatives of IU’s student services and international admissions offices and tour facilities such as the Office of International Services and the Kelley School of Business.
“We look forward to hearing from the consul general and to introducing him to our outstanding faculty and students in one of the nation’s leading programs in East Asian languages and cultures,” Feinstein said.
The School of Global and International Studies is home to one of America’s leading programs in Chinese language, history, culture and politics. Its Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures offers B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. degrees and hosts the Language Flagship program in Mandarin.
