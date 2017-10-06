IU Trustees approve new SGIS degree in International Law and Institutions

Collaboration between SGIS and the Maurer School of Law makes new degree possible.
The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved two new graduate degree programs and two new undergraduate degree programs for the IU Bloomington campus, including a Master of Science in athletic training in the School of Public Health-Bloomington.
This new degree is a result of a mandate by the Strategic Alliance, a group of Athletic Training professional organizations, stating that all institutions offering professional bachelor’s degrees in athletic training must either transition programs to a professional master’s degree or discontinue their athletic training program before 2022.
The Master of Science in athletic training will be a two-year degree program and is unique to the Bloomington campus. Existing faculty teaching in the bachelor’s program will transition to the new master’s program, which will prepare students for careers in sports medicine clinics, performing arts, emergency rooms, hospitals, and high school, college and professional sports.
A second master’s degree has been approved for School of Public Health-Bloomington. The Master of Science in environmental and occupational health is a research-focused degree designed to be completed in two years. Students will complete a thesis or a graduate research project during the final year of the program.
While the program will prepare students for employment with state and local health departments, federal government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, international agencies or consulting firms, its main purpose is to prepare students to enter advanced graduate programs in environmental health and science, public health, biology, medicine, nursing or veterinary medicine.
Two bachelor’s degrees were approved for the IU Bloomington campus as well: a Bachelor of Arts in international law and institutions and a Bachelor of Science in molecular life sciences.
The School of Global and International Studies’ bachelor’s degree in international law and institutions aims to promote collaboration between undergraduate programs and law schools, giving students in the program the opportunity to take courses through the Maurer School of Law. The College of Arts and Sciences’ bachelor’s degree in molecular life sciences will give students an advanced molecular perspective on living systems and the relationship between mechanism and disease. It will prepare students for careers or post-graduate degrees in biotechnology, medicine or the pharmaceutical industry.
The degrees approved by the trustees still await final approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
