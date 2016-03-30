Inaugural America’s Role in the World Conference examines next president’s foreign policy inbox

The first annual “America’s Role in the World” conference kicked off on Wednesday morning (March 30), a conference convened by former Sen. Richard Lugar and former Rep. Lee Hamilton, distinguished faculty members in the School of Global and International Studies and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients, and Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the school and former U.S. ambassador to Poland. About two dozen policy analysts, scholars, political leaders and journalists gathered to consider the critical foreign policy issues that will face the United States’ next president.
Participants packed the auditorium of the Global and Internationsl Studies building for the event. Others around the nation and the world watched the sessions broadcast by CSPAN and also carried on live streaming at broadcast.iu.edu.
