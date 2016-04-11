SGIS welcomes Direct Admits honors scholarship recipients

Anderson Overseas Study Scholarship





James D. Fielding Family Study Abroad Scholarship





David E. Albright Memorial Scholarship

On April 2 and 3, the IU School of Global and International Studies welcome its latest group of invited, high-level students and honored its current, high-achieving students during two days of events.On Saturday, April 2, SGIS held a full day of events for Direct Admit Scholars. Direct Admits form a community of top students who enter IU as SGIS students. Through the Direct Admit program, they have access to special events, receive a scholarship to over study abroad costs, and have opportunities to work closely with faculty.During "Direct Admit Day," the incoming students and their families got to meet Dean Lee Feinstein and several other SGIS faculty and staff and learn more about their future possibilities. They heard from advisors, students, and faculty in panels geared respectively toward parents and students. SGIS Distinguished Scholar and longtime Congressman Lee Hamilton also spoke to the students about the opportunity ahead.Two current SGIS students shared their experiences in the program. International studies student Dana Vanderburgh related how she came into SGIS after originally beginning her IU career as a dance major. Injuries changed her plans and she had become intrigued by an introductory international studies course she took. Now, among her activities includes a program using dance to help share and understand culture, an interdisciplinary endeavor that's taken her abroad to share her work as a "dance ambassador."Participants also heard from Anna Williams, the current student member of the IU Trustees and a graduate of International Studies and current master's student in SGIS. She spoke about her first days on campus and how she didn't realize what was ahead."Over the next four years, you will have more opportunities than you can possible fathom." Williams said. "When I look back, I remember well my first day on IU's campus. I also remember well how deeply I underestimated its endless possibilities."On Sunday, April 3, SGIS honored its scholarship recipients with a luncheon in the atrium of the Global and International Studies building.