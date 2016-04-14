SGIS faculty member Liff selected for cohort of expert Japan scholars

Adam Liff, assistant professor of East Asian international relations at the IU School of Global and International Studies, has been selected for the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation’s “U.S.-Japan Network for the Future” program. Liff is one of 12 scholars selected this year to participate in the program.
The Mansfield Foundation, along with the Japan Foundation Center for Global Partnership, have identified and selected scholars for this program every year since 2009. The groups look for American professionals who show potential to become Japan specialists and policy experts. Scholars are selected for a two-year program designed to bring scholars with diverse expertise and perspectives together to help build on policy understanding and development in the U.S.-Japan relationship. Liff will begin work with his cohort during a June workshop in Washington, D.C. The program includes a week-long trip to Japan next year and a public symposium and panel discussion at the conclusion of the program in 2018.
Liff joins scholars from New York University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Pennsylvania, among other U.S. institutions. Benjamin Self, vice president of the Mansfield Foundation, commended this year’s scholars on their breadth of interests and experiences. “These scholars are engaged in extremely interesting work in areas where it is increasingly important for the United States and Japan to cooperate, including security, state-building, and international migration,” Self said.
Along with his position at SGIS, Liff is an adjunct faculty member in the IU Department of Political Science and founder of SGIS’ “East Asia and the World” Speaker Series. He is also as associate-in-residence at Harvard University’s Reischauer Institute of Japanese Studies and Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies. His research focuses on international relations, specifically international security, Japan, China, and the Asia-Pacific. Recent publications on Japan include last year’s Washington Quarterly piece on Japanese Prime Minister Abe’s defense policy and an article on the Japanese approach to maintaining stability in the East China Sea. Liff’s personal research website is at adampliff.com.
Liff holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, as well as a Ph.D. from Princeton University. He has held academic research affiliations with the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, the Princeton-Harvard China and the World Program, the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Social Science, Peking University’s School of International Studies, the Stanford Center at PKU, and the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Law and Politics.
