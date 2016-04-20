SGIS Student Metz earns Won-Joon Yoon scholarship

The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs has named SGIS student Daniel Metz and three others as the winners of the 2015-16 Won-Joon Yoon Scholarship. The other recipients are Stephanie Huezo, Mercedes Jones, and Jessica Troxel.
“I congratulate each student on this well-deserved honor,” said Martin McCrory, associate vice president for diversity, equity and multicultural affairs and vice provost for educational inclusions and diversity at IU Bloomington. “The work that they have accomplished promotes peace, justice, respect and tolerance. Their efforts are truly worthy of this award.”
Facilitated by OVPDEMA, the scholarship was established in 1999 by former IU President Myles Brand to honor the memory of Won-Joon Yoon, an IU graduate student from South Korea who was the victim of a racially motivated shooting. Up to $1,500 is awarded to each IU Bloomington student whose academic, professional and personal accomplishments and goals exhibit tolerance, understanding and commitment to service.
“Congratulations to Stephanie, Mercedes, Daniel and Jessica,” said Ochmaa Escue, director of overseas study and scholarship program with OVPDEMA and facilitator for the Won-Joon Yoon Scholarship. “I also want to thank the committee members who judged the scholarship award and chose to honor these students for their commitment to inclusivity.”
The recipients will be honored at the Asian Culture Center End of the Year Recognition Reception, which will be held April 27 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the Indiana Memorial Union’s University Club Faculty Room.
Daniel Metz is a student in the Media School and the School of Global and International Studies majoring in journalism, political science and Central Eurasian studies with a concentration in Turkish language and civilization.
Metz is currently participating in the Turkish Flagship Program, a year-long intensive language and culture program that fully immerses students in Turkish society. He hopes the study abroad experience will provide deeper insight on the culture of this influential Middle Eastern nation. With the scholarship money, he was able to cover the remaining costs for this program.
“I’m incredibly thankful that I was selected for this award,” Metz said. “I can’t express my gratitude enough.”
During his time in Ankara, Turkey, he has made connections with one of the few gay rights organizations in the country, KAOS GL, which publishes a quarterly magazine. After graduating, he plans to return to Turkey and use these connections, in addition to his skills as a journalist, to spread awareness and educate the public on LGBT issues.
More on the other Yoon Scholarship recipients and the scholarship itself is on the OVPDEMA web site.
