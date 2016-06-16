Assistant Dean Kahn adding new title to reflect leadership on global projects

Hilary E. Kahn, a part of the administrative team at the Indiana University School of Global and International Studies since 2014, will now be the assistant dean for international education and global initiatives. Kahn was previously the assistant dean for strategic collaborations at SGIS.
The change of Kahn’s title to incorporate international education and global initiatives means she will now be the senior point person in SGIS for international partnerships and agreements. Kahn will oversee grants and establish strategic collaborations for international projects and exchanges, taking advantage of her nationally-recognized leadership in promoting global education.
“This title and expanded portfolio recognizes my own experience and will allow SGIS to better leverage the broader network of international opportunities,” Kahn said. She added that the shift in her role is especially timely because she is the president-elect of the Association of International Education Administrators, the organization of senior leaders in the field of international education designated to further the internationalization of higher education. Kahn will chair the 2017 AIEA Annual Conference in February.
“Through my role as president-elect and when I take over the AIEA presidency next year, I will have the opportunity to represent the organization and IU through many international education networks and projects,” Kahn said. “Being elected president of AIEA demonstrates the prominent role of SGIS and Indiana University in the broader field of international education,” she added. “We are known for our internationalization efforts and other institutions look to us for guidance and innovative practices in international education.”
Kahn is also director of the Center for the Study of Global Change, which hosted the sixth annual Institute for Curriculum and Campus Internationalization last month for administrators and faculty from around the world to learn how to internationalize colleges and universities from leading experts in the field. Through the Global Center, she leads the Framing the Global project, an initiative with the Indiana University Press to publish and disseminate new knowledge, approaches, and methods in the field of global research. She edited a volume of works on interdisciplinary approaches to the study of global issues from the project called “Framing the Global: Entry Points for Research.”
A member of the IU faculty since 1997, Kahn’s areas of research expertise include global teaching and learning, visual anthropology, grounded global studies, critical social theory, transnational identities, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the internationalization of higher education.
