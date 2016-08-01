New Faculty joining SGIS in 2016

The School of Global and International Studies continues to grow its ranks of the leading scholars and instructors. A new group of faculty has joined SGIS as the school continues the biggest commitment to growth of any international affairs institution. The latest hires are part of an SGIS commitment to hire 25 new faculty.
Below are short biographies of the newest faculty members, along with links to more information and their recent work. You can see a complete list with biographies for both the new 2016 and 2015 hires here.
Andrew Bell’s research interests focus on international security, the law of armed conflict, humanitarian intervention, counterinsurgency, ethics in war, and international law. His current research examines the effect of military culture and law of war norms on armed group conduct toward civilians during war.
Dr. Bell earned a Ph.D. in political science from Duke University (specializing in security and conflict studies), a J.D.-M.A. from the University of Virginia School of Law (specializing in international law), and an M.T.S from Duke Divinity School (specializing in ethics and just war theory). He is a research fellow in ethics at the U.S. Naval Academy and a postdoctoral research fellow with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
David Bosco joins SGIS as associate professor in International Studies specializing in global governance. He is one of the nation’s top scholars on the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court. He is the author most recently of Rough Justice: The International Criminal Court in a World of Power Politics (Oxford University Press, 2014). His forthcoming book is The Poseidon Project: The Struggle to Govern the World’s Oceans (Oxford University Press). He holds a J.D. from Harvard University and an M.Phil. in International Relations from Cambridge University. He joins us from the School of International Service at American University.
Daniel Caner is a scholar of Late Roman-Early Byzantine History and the history of the early church. He is the author of Wandering, Begging Monks: Spiritual Authority and the Promotion of Monasticism in Late Antiquity (University of California Press, 2002). Professor Caner joins SGIS from the University of Connecticut as associate professor in Near Eastern Languages and Cultures with a joint appointment in the Honors College. He received his doctorate in History from the University of California at Berkeley.
Michael Crandol focuses his research on Japanese cinema, most specifically on horror films. Dr. Crandol has taught courses in Japanese Language, Japanese Horror Cinema, and Classical Japanese Literature among others. He joins SGIS as visiting assistant professor in East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in Japanese Literature and Cinema. He received his PhD in Asian Literatures, Cultures, and Media from the University of Minnesota. He comes to Bloomington from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. Here is more on his work in an article published by the department of Modern Languages and Literatures at William and Mary.
Emma Gilligan joins SGIS as associate professor in International Studies. Her primary field of research is in human rights. Professor Gilligan is the author most recently of Terror in Chechnya: Russia and the Tragedy of Civilians in War (Princeton University Press, 2010). She joins us from the University of Connecticut and holds a doctorate in Russian History from the University of Melbourne.
Susan Hwang joins SGIS as assistant professor in East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in the study of Korean culture. Her research looks at the relationship between literature and dissident politics in South Korea. Professor Hwang received her PhD in the Department of Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Michigan in Modern Korean Literature and Culture.
Jiyoung Kim joins SGIS as a lecturer in East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in Korean Language instruction. She is an experienced ESL and Korean Language teacher in South Korea and the United States. Her teaching and research interests include Korean linguistics and language pedagogy, as well as Korean culture studies. Dr. Kim received her PhD in Korean from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She joins us from the Department of East Asian Languages & Culture at the University of California, Berkeley.
Maria Lipman joins SGIS as a distinguished fellow and visiting lecturer affiliated with the Russian and East European Institute. A noted journalist and contributing writer to the New Yorker, she is a world renowned journalist, editor, and specialist on Russian domestic and foreign policy and civil society. Her most recent scholarly work is The State of Russia: What Comes Next (coeditor and contributor - Chapter on Ideology, 2015).
Jessica O’Reilly joins SGIS as assistant professor of International Studies specializing in the study of climate change. Her research centers on environmental management strategies in Antarctica. Professor O’Reilly was a post-doctoral fellow at the Princeton University Program in Science, Technology, and Environmental Policy. In 2014, she was a fellow at the National Science Foundation in the Enabling the Next Generation of Hazards and Disasters Researchers Fellowship Program. She holds a PhD in Anthropology from the University of California Santa Cruz.
Clémence Pinaud joins SGIS as an assistant professor of International Studies specializing in the study of conflict. She studies gender and sexual violence, civilian-guerilla groups relationships, war and post-war economy, and state-building processes. She was a lead investigator for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in South Sudan on protection and gender-based violence issues. Dr. Pinaud holds a PhD in Contemporary History from the Sorbonne, and has completed a Fulbright Fellowship at the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Pinaud is currently in the South Sudan, and has published a recent online article detailing the return to fighting in the country.
Shruti Rana joins SGIS as professor of practice in international law and human rights. She has a background working with the United Nations on the monitoring of compliance with treaty agreements. She has also worked on projects involving corporate social responsibility, technology policy, and law reform in the areas of corporate law and gender equity. Ms. Rana holds a J.D. from Columbia University and an M.Sc.Econ. in International Relations from the London School of Economics. She joins us from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. She is admitted to the Bar in Washington D.C. and California. Here are a few of her recent published works.
Elisa Räsänen joins SGIS as lecturer in Central Eurasian Studies specializing in Finnish language instruction. She joins us from a program backed by the Finnish Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment which focuses on integrating working life and language learning for immigrants to Finland. Ms. Räsänen holds a Master of Arts in Finnish Language focusing in Finnish as a second and foreign language instruction from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland. You can watch her presentation “Words in a context: Walk and Ask!” from the Fall 2013 Foreign/Second Language Share Fair presented by the IU Bloomington Center for Language Technology.
Elizabeth Stein joins us as the first SGIS-National Endowment for Democracy Mark Helmke Post-doctoral Fellow. She will research and teach on the role of the media in post-authoritarian transitions. Among her recent publications is “Countering Coups: Leadership Succession Rules in Dictatorships,” co-authored with Erica Frantz. She holds a joint appointment with the Media School. Dr. Stein holds a PhD in Political Science from UCLA, and joins us from The State University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
Nozomi Tanaka joins SGIS as assistant professor of East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in Japanese Language Studies. Dr. Tanaka’s research revolves around the acquisition of syntax in first, second, and heritage languages of Asia and the Pacific. She holds a PhD in Linguistics from the University of Hawaii and a Masters of Arts in Linguistics from the University of Pittsburgh.
P. Nicholas Vogt joins SGIS as assistant professor in East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in early Chinese history. He is a scholar on the cultural and religious history of early China, studying the dynamics of sovereignty and royal succession. Professor Vogt received his PhD in History and East Asian Languages and Cultures from Columbia University. He joins us from Ruprecht-Karls-Universität Heidelberg in Germany.
John Yasuda joins SGIS as assistant professor in East Asian Languages & Cultures specializing in contemporary Chinese politics. Dr. Yasuda’s research includes the study of regulatory reform in developing countries, governance, and the politics of institutional integration. Last year, he was post-doctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for the Study of Contemporary China. He received his PhD in Political Science from University of California, Berkeley, and an MPhil in Comparative Government at Oxford University. He is also a minor Chinese celebrity: see this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_1ySB8dQzU.
