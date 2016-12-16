SGIS students make Phi Beta Kappa

Seven students who are majors in the School of Global and International Studies have earned prestigious membership in Phi Beta Kappa for the Fall 2016 semester. All new members of Phi Beta Kappa were formally brought into the society in the Fall 2016 Initiation Banquet held on Dec. 6 in Presidents Hall on the IU Bloomington campus.
A panel of faculty who are members of Phi Beta Kappa review student transcripts to select top students after they have earned 90 graded hours toward their degree in the IU College of Arts and Sciences. Students must have at least a 3.7 grade point average to be eligible.
The students who have earned the honor after the fall semester are:
Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most prestigious academic honor society in the United States and the highest honor that can be conferred on an undergraduate in the liberal arts and sciences.
- Elizabeth Afton Anderson (East Asian Languages and Cultures)
- Victoria Anne Barnard (International Studies)
- Juan José del Valle Coello (International Studies)
- Dana Khabbaz (International Studies)
- Dana Scott Vanderburgh (International Studies)
- Audrey Elizabeth Muston (International Studies and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures)
- Kyra Lee Triebold (Near Eastern Languages and Cultures)
