Fall semester features record-breaking incoming class, new strategic pillars

Language Fest, part of the fall 2024 Welcome Week, allowed students and faculty to explore some of the many languages offered at the Hamilton Lugar School.

The Hamilton Lugar School welcomes its largest incoming class yet for the fall of 2024. The 268 students include 208 undergraduates and 60 graduate students hailing from 15 different countries with a wide variety of talents and interests.

“The beginning of a new academic year is always an exciting time as campus comes alive with new and returning students,” said Dean John Ciorciari. “This is my first fall at the Hamilton Lugar School, and I really enjoyed experiencing Welcome Week activities along with the students. I was impressed with how engaged they all were.”

Language Fest fall 2024On Wednesday, first year direct admit and incoming graduate students gathered for dinner followed by a ceremony in the Shreve Auditorium led by Ciorciari, Associate Dean David Bosco, and Assistant Dean Isak Nti Asare. The three shared how the founding document of the United Nations (UN) inspired the school’s mission, then each student received their own copy of the UN charter as they were inducted into a lifetime of global engagement.

On Thursday, students from across the campus joined Hamilton Lugar School students to try out one of the more than 80 languages offered by IU and the school. Students also learned about special language programs and opportunities, including the Language Flagship programs, and FLAS funding to support the study of language learning.

Welcome Week activities wrapped up on Friday with the Global Gathering. The event gave students a chance to connect with others and learn about resources, including peer mentors, student government, clubs, financial and wellness resources, and professional development opportunities.

Language Fest Fall 2024The events of Welcome Week reflect the Hamilton Lugar School’s emphasis on student success and the school’s strategy for 2030. “In developing our vision and strategy for the next phase of the school, we identified three pillars,” said Ciorciari. “Fusing area studies and international affairs; cultivating professional skills alongside academic knowledge; and a commitment to civil discourse and public service.”

As the semester unfolds, students can anticipate seeing new opportunities and events that align with the strategic pillars, including a new annual symposium on Global and Area Perspectives. The inaugural symposium, slated for November 1-2, will focus on migration.

Anyone interested in keeping up with the wide variety of events offered by the school is encouraged to visit the Hamilton Lugar School events webpage and opt-in to receive weekly event emails.