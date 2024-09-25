Inaugural Hamilton Lugar School Global and Area Perspectives Symposium set for Nov. 1-2

The inaugural Global and Area Perspectives (GAP) Symposium will be held Nov. 1-2 at the Hamilton Lugar School.

This new annual event will offer diverse regional perspectives on major global issues, focusing on a specific theme each year. This year’s symposium will examine migration. It will show how studies from multiple disciplines and world regions can enrich our understanding of the complex challenges and opportunities surrounding migration and point the way toward helpful social responses and policy engagement.

“One of our primary goals at the Hamilton Lugar School is to foster genuine understanding of diverse global perspectives while shedding light on how major global issues affect real people in real places,” said Hamilton Lugar School Dean John Ciorciari. “This new conference will allow us to convene experts – ranging from our school’s own faculty to those from around the nation and world – to engage with these timely issues.”

The conference will open on Friday, November 1 at 3 p.m. with a keynote address by Tariq Riebl, global programme strategy and innovation director at the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Conference panels will examine youth migration and politics in the Global South, legal and institutional factors shaping migration in East Asia, the politics of refugee resettlement in Europe, and efforts to preserve linguistic and cultural identity among refugee communities in the United States.

A poster session on Saturday, November 2 will showcase student research within the Hamilton Lugar School, the University, and other leading institutions.

The symposium is open to students, faculty, and the public. Visit the Global and Area Perspectives website for more details and register today.