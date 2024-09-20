Professor Michael Brose co-edits collection of essays on the rise of halal markets in non-Muslim states

Michael Brose (left) and Rano Turaeva present at the international conference they organized, “Halal Economies in non-Muslim Countries,” held at the IU Berlin Gateway in May, 2019. The conference led to Brose and Turaeva's edited collection, “Religious Economies in Secular Context: Halal Markets, Practices and Landscapes.” Photo courtesy of Annabell Turk, IU Berlin Gateway.

With one-fifth of the world’s Muslim population now living in non-Muslim majority countries, halal markets have expanded into secular states to meet that growing demand for products.

“If you look at global economics, halal consumers are the fastest growing group,” said Michael Brose, Indiana University professor of practice. “Most of the scholarship on halal focuses on the leading Muslim-majority states — Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia. Research on halal in non-Muslim majority states has not received a lot of focused attention, and my colleague and I decided to convene a workshop that would bring together scholars working on this topic.”

Halal products are those that comply with Islamic standards for their ingredients and production. The halal market’s expansion to non-Muslim states has introduced complexities in halal certification, the global expansion of the halal market, and the moral economy of halal that are unique to those settings.

Brose’s co-edited book, Religious Economies in Secular Context: Halal Markets, Practices and Landscapes, Palgrave Macmillan, 2023, brings together an important collection of new fieldwork-based research conducted by scholars working in several non-Muslim majority states that explores these topics through a sociological and anthropological lens.

The collection is the fruit of an international conference convened by Brose and his colleague, Rano Turaeva, at the IU Berlin Gateway in 2019. They received a generous grant from the Fritz Thyssen Stiftung Foundation and additional financial and in-kind support from IU’s Office of the Vice President for International Affairs that supported the conference and publication costs.

“One of the big reasons we wanted to put together the workshop and publish this book was to feature the results of fieldwork done by up-and-coming scholars that we felt was cutting edge and based in states not traditionally associated with the Islamic world,” said Brose, who teaches in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies in Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

Several chapters in Brose’s collection focus on the new complexities that face business owners as they grapple with decisions on halal production and consumption across ethical, religious, and economic lines that are unique to non-Muslim majority states and societies.

“Recognizing the salience of those issues was due to the training, methodologies and perspectives that this younger generation of scholars brought to their projects and was a major reason that we invited them to participate in the original workshop and included their work in this book,” said Brose. “This is also an important collection of work that we thought needed to be published because some of the research sites included in this book are now off limits to scholars. It may be a long time before new work on those Muslim communities can be carried out, let alone see publication.”

A core issue in all halal economics is consumer trust in the product, which entails the certification process. Certification is conducted by government bodies in Muslim-majority states, but it is a more challenging situation in secular states where halal is used as a marketing principle, a brand.

“Halal certification serves a similar economic purpose in those states as ‘Fair Trade,’ ‘Green,’ or ‘Organic’ certification,” explained Brose. “But in addition to satisfy a growing demand for halal products by Muslim customers, more and more non-Muslims also buy halal because they feel those products are safer than products produced by traditional corporations, or because they meet other health or ethical criteria.”

Many producers also want to sell halal products internationally to tap into the growing market.

“They are increasingly relying on certifying agencies from Muslim-majority countries,” said Brose. “Malaysia’s halal certification agency, enforcing extremely rigorous standards, is the current ‘gold standard,’ for producers in non-Muslim majority states. Obtaining their seal of approval gives those producers an edge in their own domestic markets and the added ability to export to the huge international market of potential halal consumers.”

Some of the underexplored research areas featured in the collection, said Brose, are essays on the concept of GMOs and the sustainability of the global halal market.

Take, for example, Nurcan Atalan-Helicke’s statement, “[G]enetically engineered food is a particularly poignant and complex issue in the food system because it raises questions that can only be answered from an intersection of religious, scientific, business, environmental, and social perspectives.”

On the topic of sustainability, author Shaheed Tayob noted, “Halal becomes available for global public consumption in non-Muslim spaces, while potentially excluding established local networks of halal production from partaking in the global economy.” He argues that the premise of halal certification “must be rethought in order to consider the ethical stakes of trade, exchange, and food production on human, non-human, and environmental life.”

When Rano and Brose hosted their conference in Berlin in late-November 2019, Brose said they thought it would be the first of a series of future workshops where the group of scholars could return to report on progress in their endeavors.

“We had no idea at that time that all of that work would come to a screeching stop just a few months later, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then to increasingly difficult political conditions in some of the states featured in the chapters in this book,” said Brose. “One contributor languishes in prison as I write, in part because of his work featured in one chapter, and several others are not sure when they might be able to get back into the field to continue. Rano and I worked long and hard to ensure this book saw publication, and I’m glad we took the trouble. It is not enough to conduct research; what counts in the end is making the results available to others. The stories behind and embedded in these chapters also underscore a basic truth about the tenuous nature of fieldwork-based research; do it while you have the opportunity.”

Researchers who presented in the “Halal Economies in non-Muslim Countries” international conference at the IU Berlin Gateway, some of whose work is featured in the book “Religious Economies in Secular Context: Halal Markets, Practices and Landscapes.” Photo courtesy of Michael Brose