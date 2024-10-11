Inaugural Conference on Global Indigenous Studies set for November 2024

The Hamilton Lugar School’s Global Indigenous Studies Network will host its first Conference on Global Indigenous Studies from Multiple Perspectives (CGIS) November 15-17 at the Indiana University Memorial Union in Bloomington.

Serafín Coronel-Molina“CGIS will provide a unique opportunity to explore, share, and highlight Indigenous topics not only on a regional basis but a global one,” said Serafín Coronel-Molina, conference chair and head coordinator of the Global Indigenous Studies Network.

“Unlike many other conferences focused on Indigenous issues, this meeting invites attendees from around the world to share their personal experiences and vastly unique cultures with one another – uniting under Indigeneity and the respect for Indigenous traditions rather than regional location,” he said. “In this sense, CGIS fosters international comparative studies and collaborations at a global scale.”

Conference participants will engage in a local and global dialogue and exchange ideas, research, and experiences on the themes of global Indigeneity and Indigenous languages and literacies. It will be a multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, and transdisciplinary event bringing together scholars, educators, practitioners, students, policy makers, activists, Indigenous organizations, governmental and non-governmental organizations from across the globe.

“CGIS serves as a catalyst for critical discussions on pressing issues such as land rights, environmental stewardship, Indigenous language preservation and advocacy, and social justice,” said Coronel-Molina. “By highlighting these topics through a global lens, the event empowers Indigenous communities to amplify their voices on the world stage while forging alliances with international allies committed to Indigenous rights and empowerment.”

Indiana University has a long history of supporting cultural diversity and globally focused programming. “This background of inclusion and celebration of diversity makes IU the perfect location for CGIS to take place,” said Coronel-Molina. “Indiana University’s commitment to Indigenous studies is reflected in its ongoing support for the conference, including funding, administrative backing, and integration into the broader academic mission of the university.

Indigeneity is a very timely topic – UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) named 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages to draw global attention to the critical situation of many Indigenous languages and to mobilize stakeholders and resources to preserve, revitalize, and promote those languages.

As the decade has unfolded, the Hamilton Lugar School has taken significant steps in support of the UNESCO mission. In fall 2021, Morten Oxenboell, director of the East Asian Studies Center, organized the Indigenous East Asia speaker series. As the seven National Resource Centers in the Hamilton Lugar School became engaged in the series, it quickly took on a global perspective.

Feeding off the momentum built by the speaker series, Oxenboell partnered with Coronel-Molina to develop a two-day Global Indigenous Studies Workshop in October 2022. At the same time, they announced the kickoff of a new campus network bringing together scholars, activists, and policy makers to address questions of indigeneity.

That fall, Oxenboell announced that the new network would host a conference in the fall of 2024 to bring together scholars, policy makers, and NGOs from across the globe – the conference now known as CGIS.

Oxenboell is serving as co-chair of the November 2024 CGIS conference. The conference chair is Coronel-Molina, who was recently appointed as an expert member of UNESCO Ad-hoc Group 3: Recognition, Status, and Implementation of Policy for Indigenous Languages.

CGIS keynote speakers include Aluki Kotierk, president of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated; Eduardo S. Brondizio, IU distinguished professor of Anthropology; K. David Harrison, vice provost at VinUniversity, Vietnam; and Mirian Masaquiza Jerez, Indigenous Peoples and Development Branch-Secretariat of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Within the Hamilton Lugar School, CGIS sponsors and collaborators include the African Studies Program, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, the Dhar India Studies Program, the East Asian Studies Center, the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center, and the Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute.

Broader campus support for the conference comes from Arts & Humanities Futures: Indigenous Futures, Center for the Study of Global Change, the Institute for Indigenous Knowledge, the Department of Information and Library Science, IU Conferences, IU Global, and the School of Education Global and International Engagement.

With three weeks of registration remaining, more than 200 individuals from around the world have already secured their reservations. Others interested in attending should visit the Conference on Global Indigenous Studies website for more details and register by November 1.