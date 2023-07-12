UITS Monitor: Tech skills for now and later

UITS news for July 12, 2023

Prepare for college life and beyond with IT Training

As a student at IU, you have access to no-cost IT Training. Online webinars and recordings help you learn a new tech skill, build your resume, be more efficient, or earn an IT Training certificate. Popular topics include Adobe Creative Cloud applications and Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft Teams, Office, and OneDrive).

Say yes to IU text messages

Opt in for IU text messages, and we’ll send updates that matter right to your mobile. Get the info you need when you’re on the go, from campus events to class registration. Even if you’ve signed up before, say yes to staying in the loop.

Apply now for Emerging Scholars Research Experience

Develop research skills, earn credit, and build your resume in a supportive, collaborative environment.

The Emerging Scholars Research Experience for Undergraduate Women pairs first- and second-year students of all majors with IU faculty mentors from all campuses to conduct research in all disciplines. Sponsored by the Center of Excellence for Women & Tech, the application deadline is July 31.

New security measures in place when creating Teams

On July 12, all new teams in the Microsoft Teams app should be created via a secure storage form. To help with this process, a “New Team” button will be added to the left menu, linking directly to the form.

This change helps safeguard new teams and their institutional data, while providing naming conventions and tools for storage owners and the IU community.

Let’s get accessible

Learn how to create more accessible presentations. Attend a July 19 IT Leadership Community online course and learn how to create more accessible visuals, add effective and inclusive video or audio to your presentation, have a more accessible personal presentation style, and other tips and tricks.

