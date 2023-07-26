UITS Monitor: Bill a CrimsonCard deposit to your bursar account

UITS News for July 26, 2023

Be prepared for the fall semester! Make a CrimsonCard deposit today!

The fall semester is almost here, and students can now bill a CrimsonCard deposit to their bursar account. These funds are instantly available and can be used anywhere CrimsonCard is accepted, including the campus bookstores and even Grubhub! Make your deposit before August 8 (IUPUI/IU Bloomington) and August 24 (regional campuses) and financial aid may pay for the deposit.

CrimsonCard FAQ

Event info? Reminders? Emergencies? Opt in to text messages from IU

Stay up to date while you’re on the go with text messages from IU. Opt in to IU Notify to get messages about immediate dangers on your campus, including severe weather, hostile intruders or other safety threats.

Opt in to other text messages from IU for reminders about class registration, financial aid, and campus events. Say yes to texts from IU.

More about IU emergency notifications

Getting started with IU eTexts for students

If you’ve been assigned an IU eText for fall, join an August 16 webinar to learn how to access your course materials, use interactive Engage e-reader features, and get help if you need it. Choose among three sessions: 11-11:30am, 2-2:30pm, or 7-7:30pm.

Registration link no longer exists

Last week to apply for Emerging Scholars Research Experience

Develop research skills, earn credit, and build your resume in a supportive, collaborative environment. The Emerging Scholars Research Experience for Undergraduate Women pairs first- and second-year students of all majors with IU faculty mentors from all campuses to conduct research in all disciplines. Sponsored by the Center of Excellence for Women & Tech, the application deadline is July 31.

Application deadline has passes

Tech info for students and families

You have tech questions, we have answers: What kind of computer do I need? How do I access software? How do I get help? Learn all of this and more at an upcoming IT Training and UITS Student Outreach webinar.

Event has passed

Build Canvas courses faster and easier with new tool

Setting up courses in Canvas is more efficient with a new tool, Course Setup Wizard. Now you can import content from another course, apply a template, or add the customizable IU Home Page.

While not a requirement for instructors, the optional tool helps streamline course design. Faculty input on the new tool is welcome.

Read more about the Course Setup Wizard

Duo Verified Push enabled for staff August 1

On August 1, IU will enable Duo Verified Push for all full-time IU staff (not faculty) for services including IU Login. When staff log in using Duo Verified Push, they will see a three-digit number to enter into the Duo Mobile app on their authentication device to approve the push.

More about Duo Verified Push for IU staff

Annual IUanyWare user profile to reset on August 11

When you log in to IUanyWare after the August 11 reset:

IUanyWare may take slightly longer to load while it rebuilds your profile

You’ll need to reconfigure personal settings for some of the applications

The first time you open an Office application, you’ll be prompted to log in to Microsoft Office

The reset improves performance and printing capabilities.

More tips about the IUanyWare user profile reset

Campus emergencies? Summer storms? Opt in to IU Notify

When you opt in to IU Notify, you’ll get messages about immediate dangers on your campus, including severe weather, hostile intruders, or other threats to safety.

Sign up or check your preferences for IU Notify

Find your perfect tech match

Speed Dating with Learning Technologies provides a fun way to learn about technology resources in a short period of time. Participants will have nine minutes to “speed date” a specific tool or service before meeting their next “date.”

Please encourage new faculty (and relevant support staff) to register and find their perfect tech match.

Event has passed

More IT news and events