IU fully adopts Microsoft Teams Calls for all faculty and staff

We’ve come a long way

Indiana University (IU) has successfully migrated 30,000 Skype for Business telephony users to Teams Calls in less than six months.

Microsoft Teams Phone, known at IU as Teams Calls, is a feature of Microsoft Teams that allows users to make and receive calls directly within the Teams app. It integrates Teams with traditional Voice over IP functionality, so users can stay connected using their computer, tablet, mobile device, or desk handset. Teams Calls includes conferencing, call management, direct routing, contact center integration, and an auto-attendant.

The benefits of the transition include a reduction in the number of physical phones, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and access to a modern suite of unified communications and productivity tools within Teams.

IT Community Partnerships first announced the transition to IT Pros in September 2022 and University Information Technology Services (UITS) began promoting Teams Chat and introducing faculty and staff to Teams starting in November 2022.

Staff in the Office of the Vice President for Information Technology were early adopters and moved to Teams Calls in January 2023. That successful move was followed by the migration of 12,000 non-voice users in February.

Key to the success of the transition was communication. The UITS Support Center sent out notification emails in batches before users transitioned, and by May, eighty-five percent of telephony users had moved, including all UITS Support Center and Contact Center teams. The transition was completed by June 30, 2023, with the successful move of all telephony users to Teams Calls.

“Nearly every UITS division worked together to move more than 30,000 faculty and staff over to Teams Calls in a relatively short time,” said Vice President for IT and CIO Rob Lowden. “This group of folks worked tirelessly to prepare for and execute the migration. I am proud of their hard work which ensured our colleagues had a smooth and successful transition experience.”

If you have questions, please contact your IT Pro. To build your skills, check out these IT Training resources.