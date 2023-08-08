Kris Ying named OVPIT human resources director

Newly appointed Office of the Vice President for IT (OVPIT) Human Resources (HR) Director Kris Ying has seen change in how the OVPIT HR team has stepped up to ensure staff and leaders of OVPIT succeed.

“IT is ever changing,” Ying said. “And over the years the OVPIT HR team has adapted to meet those needs. I want to ensure that both OVPIT and the OVPIT HR team will continue to successfully navigate whatever the future holds.”

As HR director, Ying is charged with leading a team of five other HR professionals who support IT services for Indiana University through University Information Technology Services (UITS). As he steps into the role, Ying highlights the previous OVPIT HR directors who helped him grow during his time at IU. “I want to give credit to Deb Allmayer and Joe Farrell,” Ying said, “Deb for hiring me and being a model leader, and Joe for helping me unlock my leadership potential.”

According to Ying, Deb and Joe supported the ideology of lead from where you are. “A leader doesn’t have to have a title next to their name to be recognized as the leader,” Ying said. “Leaders can be anyone working on projects, in teams, or through technologies who influence or guide the success. The way they lead is through their actions, their engagement, or their demeanor. This ideology allowed me to grow my confidence in leading before elevating into this new role.”

Within his new role, Ying hopes to encourage others at OVPIT and UITS to lead from where they are. “I feel very invested in the growth of OVPIT,” Ying said, “I want to provide the same opportunities that were afforded me and for staff to value their experience. I spent twelve years in the private industry before joining OVPIT. From day one I knew I wasn’t going anywhere any time soon.”