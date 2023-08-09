UITS Monitor: Upcoming Tech Fairs

UITS news for August 9, 2023

Swag, food, and cool tech at your campus Tech Fair

Get the scoop at your campus Tech Fair on all the great technology available to you. Earn free food, swag, and t-shirts by visiting the following booths:

Learn about our fantastic CrimsonCard vendors

Talk to folks from One.IU, eTexts, IT Training, IUanyWare, and others

Chat with tech vendors who will share info about their services

Find out the Tech Fair date on your campus

Learn how to access your IU eTexts course materials

If you’ve been assigned an IU eText for fall, join this webinar to learn how to access your course materials, use interactive Engage e-reader features, and get help if you need it. Three sessions are available on August 16: 11-11:30am, 2-2:30pm, or 7-7:30pm (ET).

Event has passed

Pay for your next Grubhub order with CrimsonCash!

Paying with CrimsonCash on Grubhub, plus $0 delivery fees through graduation? It just makes sense! Download the Grubhub app now and explore the dining options that await you around campus. Plus receive 50 percent off your first order using code WELCOME50. See terms.

Grubhub FAQ

Back-to-school tech guides for faculty and staff

Tech at IU is constantly evolving to help students, faculty, and staff do their best work. Visit the Getting Started Faculty Guide or Getting Started Staff Guide for links and tips about tech at IU. Or contact your IT Pro or the campus IT Support Center. We’re here to help.

Getting started with IU tech

Upcoming webinar on ChatGPT and generative AI

Need guidance on AI statements for your syllabi? Looking for alternative approaches to addressing and/or integrating generative AI and ChatGPT in the classroom? An August 15 webinar will focus on shifting from policy (and policing) to practice, offering an ethics of practice for generative AI in the classroom and feature varying models for crafting syllabi statements.

Event has passed

Introducing the new Engage Interface for IU eTexts

Engage 2.0 has a new interface that is designed to make it even easier for you to navigate your eTexts. Join an August 15 webinar to get a first look at the new interface, learn where to find its features, and get resources to support your transition to the new interface. Choose from three sessions: 11-11:30am, 3-3:30pm, or 7-7:30pm (ET).

Event has passed

Tools for creating new course content

IU provides three tools that simplify processes for working with Canvas, making courses more manageable for instructors and more usable for students.

You have access to Cidi Labs apps like the Multi-Tool for quickly building content and adjusting availability dates in Canvas, Upload/Embed Image for working with images inside of Canvas, and TidyUp for identifying and deleting unused course materials.

Look up these tools in the IU Knowledge Base

Annual IUanyWare user profile to reset on August 11

When you log in to IUanyWare after the August 11 reset:

IUanyWare may take slightly longer to load while it rebuilds your profile

You’ll need to reconfigure personal settings for some of the applications

The first time you open an Office application, you’ll be prompted to log in to Microsoft Office

The reset improves performance and printing capabilities.

More tips about the IUanyWare user profile reset

More IT news and events