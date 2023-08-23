UITS Monitor: Student tech guide

UITS news for August 23, 2023

Student tech guide, tools you need for success

IU’s Getting Started Student Guide is your one-stop shop for tech at IU. Get connected with Wi-Fi, Two-Step Login, the IU Mobile app, and email. Find out more about your tech resources, such as 24/7 IT support, CrimsonCard, cloud storage, and assistive technology. Discover apps to help you be successful and stay safe. Save money on hardware and software.

Go to Getting Started Student Guide

Learning.IU is your guide to thriving as a student

Learn how to thrive at IU and navigate your resources. At Learning.IU, find out how to study effectively and grow your career knowledge and skills. Or explore resources for work-life balance and wellness, as well as no-cost software and tech resources.

Find campus-specific resources on the home page:

Find out more about Learning.IU

Want better call quality and coverage? Use Wi-Fi calling on your cell phone

Wi-Fi calling is a carrier-provided feature that will improve your experience making phone calls and sending text messages while in IU buildings. Especially when you’re in a limestone building, let’s say, Wi-Fi calling will enhance your call experience on your mobile phone.

Learn more about Wi-Fi calling

Have you downloaded the Rave Guardian safety app?

Access personal safety resources and get quick access to 911 and campus police by downloading the Rave Guardian safety app. Additional features include an Inbox for IU Notify emergency alerts, a Safe Walk Timer to notify family and friends if you are not home when expected, and the ability to send tips, anonymously if preferred, to police.

Learn more about the Guardian safety app

Safer Together film promotes street safety

Check out this 30-second video by sophomore Eva Stuart, the winner of IU Libraries’ Safer Together contest. Using archival footage from IU’s Moving Image Archive, Stuart won a $2,000 prize. The winning video will be presented as often as possible to IU students this fall. Bloomington reported 400 collisions from 2018-2022 involving bikes or pedestrians (including scooters).

Watch Eva Stuart’s 30-second Safer Together video

Help your students thrive with Learning. IU

Learning.IU was modeled on Teaching.IU to provide students with a huge library of learning resources and support services. In order to thrive, students need to learn what resources are available, how to use them, and how to grow as a member of the IU community. Learning.IU connects all IU students with skills, people, and resources to thrive in college.

Find out more about Learning.IU

Generative AI: Exploring Applications for Teaching and Learning

Generative AI: Exploring Applications for Teaching and Learning is a fast-paced webinar for faculty investigating the world of AI. Through quick 12-minute “speed encounters,” you’ll learn about applications of generative AI in education and discover innovative ways to enhance learning and reduce administrative burdens. Our facilitators will provide a platform for asking questions, sharing ideas, and making connections.

See the details and register for the September 19 AI webinar (event has passed)

Supercomputing for Everyone workshops

Did you know undergrads comprise more than 30 percent of the usage on IU’s high-performance systems? All they need is your sponsorship! The Supercomputing for Everyone Series (SC4ES) aims to bring more of you into the realm of advanced computing. Let UITS Research Technologies take you to the next level of computing.

Register for a SC4ES workshop

