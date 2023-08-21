University Chancellor Michael A. McRobbie to open CENTRA 6 meeting at IUPUI

University Chancellor Michael A. McRobbie will open the CENTRA 6: AI in the Edge-Cloud-HPC Continuum meeting September 13 at 8:45 am at IU Indianapolis (IUPUI). This will be the first fully in-person CENTRA meeting since COVID and will run September 12-15, 2023. It is hosted by Pervasive Technology Institute (PTI) and sponsored by GlobalNOC, International Networks, and PTI at Indiana University (IU).

CENTRA stands for Collaborations to Enable Transnational Cyberinfrastructure Applications and refers to a partnership and evolving framework for collaborations among research centers, institutes, and laboratories across the world.

“We see the meeting as a timely opportunity for global exchange of ideas on AI and the edge-cloud-HPC continuum,” Beth Plale, executive director of Pervasive Technology Institute and CENTRA co-chair, said. “As with all CENTRA meetings, creating a venue where collaboration can thrive is a priority. We are thus arranging the time and spaces to allow for fruitful presentations and discussions, as well as collaborative interaction in non-meeting room settings. As AI isn’t just a technical problem, we will foster discussions that cross the social-technical threshold as well.”

McRobbie’s talk, DEVELOPING OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRANSNATIONAL CYBERINFRASTRUCTURE COLLABORATIONS, will discuss some of the opportunities new global collaborative opportunities that are emerging will help develop and some of the forces shaping them.

The meeting hosts are accepting abstracts on Globally Situated Perspectives on AI in the Edge-Cloud-HPC Continuum. The aim is to produce a series of short papers that explore artificial intelligence and edge computing, specifically focusing on:

Regional or global issues in the continuum from edge devices to cloud infrastructure for AI

Global research partnerships for rapid responses to global issues

Edge computing architectures and post-5G implications for AI applications

Lightweight and efficient AI models for edge devices, edge-based AI inference optimization techniques

Resource management, workload allocation, data sharing in edge-cloud systems, Hybrid edge-cloud architectures for AI applications

AI ethics and trustworthiness

Those registered for the conference may submit a 1-2 page abstract by August 25. Abstracts will be published as a collection to IUScholarWorks.

For more information on the meeting, visit the CENTRA 6 website.