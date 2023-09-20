UITS Monitor: IU Mobile App

UITS News for September 20, 2023

Go mobile!

The IU Mobile app is the perfect sidekick to your college experience. See your class schedule and academic history. Check your CrimsonCard balance. Find upcoming events, including athletics. Clock in and out with Kuali Time. With new features added all the time, there’s so much more to discover.

Get IU Mobile today

Use Microsoft Teams mobile

IT Training can help you use Microsoft Teams mobile to chat, call, and have conversations while away from a computer. Stay connected with colleagues and classmates while on the go!

Learn more about Microsoft Teams mobile

Amazon Web Services GameDay

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is hosting a GameDay event for IU students on Thursday, November 2. Join a team-based competition to grow your AWS cloud skills with an opportunity to meet employers and win prizes. All skills levels welcome!

Register for the event

It’s good to have a Duo backup

Duo provides an additional layer of security when you log in at IU, helping protect your data and guarding against increasingly sophisticated email and online phishing attack scams. IU recommends setting up at least two devices for Two-Step Login (Duo), in case your primary device (usually your smartphone) is not available. You can also request a single-button hardware token, available at your campus Support Center at no charge. However, you must make the request in person and bring a photo ID.

More about Duo Two-Step logins

Use your CrimsonCard to pay for your next Grubhub order!

Did you know you can use your CrimsonCard to pay for your favorite meal on Grubhub? IU students get Grubhub+ Student FREE, which means $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, and more! To get started, download Grubhub, affiliate with your campus, and add CrimsonCard as payment. Use code WELCOME50 and get 50% off your first-ever order! Terms and conditions apply.

Get to know CrimsonCard and Grubhub today

Time to order IU eTexts for winter 2023 and spring 2024

IU eTexts benefit students through significant discounts, portability, and accessibility features like text to speech. Last spring, 55% of IU students used at least one IU eText, saving $12.3M off retail prices. Choose from a catalog of 250,000+ titles from more than 60 vendors, at up to 90 percent off retail.

Discover what IU eTexts have to offer

TimelyCare helps you support students

Encourage your students to sign up for TimelyCare, which offers free, round-the-clock virtual health and well-being services. TimelyCare also has a dedicated phone line for faculty and staff seeking guidance in instances of student distress—it’s accessible 24/7, 365 days a year at 833-4-TIMELY.

Learn about TimelyCare

