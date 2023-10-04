UITS Monitor: Passphrase sharing

UITS News for October 4, 2023

Don’t share your passphrase

Your IU passphrase provides access to all your IU accounts, like IU Login, email, Canvas, and One.IU. In accordance with IU Policy, you should not share your passphrase with anyone, including (but not limited to) your parents, roommates, friendly acquaintances, will-they/won’t-they style love interests, and archenemies. You can grant parents or guardians third-party access so they can pay your bursar bill though.

Keep your passphrase safe

Indiana University celebrates Open Access Week

Join IU Libraries for International Open Access Week, October 23-27. Hybrid events will highlight scholarly visibility, open access publishing funding support, and OA book and journal publishing. A community-building reception will be held Friday, Oct. 27 at 3:30pm.



See the full event schedule

P his h ing , the wors t kind of trick

Phishing emails are scams that seem to come from a trusted source but trick you into giving up private information or taking risky actions. Even with IU’s sophisticated security measures, you are still the best defense against phishing emails.

Stay vigilant by visiting phishing.iu.edu

Microsoft in Minutes: Microsoft Editor can improve your writing

Microsoft Editor can help you write more easily across Word, Outlook, Edge, and Chrome.

Learn how to write better with Microsoft Editor

Your CrimsonCard is a valid form of ID

October 10 is the last day to register to vote. We would like to remind everyone that your IU CrimsonCard can be used as state identification when voting in Indiana.

Get your CrimsonCard now

Accessible PDF s

Turning a standard PDF file into an accessible one can be daunting at first. But IU has multiple resources on creating accessible PDF and PDF-like content. For example, turning an existing PDF file accessible is a great option for those with access to the PDF source file.

Alternatively, Pressbooks is a great choice for hosting a wide variety of materials for both public and private distribution, including handbooks, newsletters, reports, and instructional materials.

Use this guide to ensure accessibility

Find teaching and learning events at Teaching.IU



The events calendar on Teaching.IU brings together upcoming events from contributors like IT Training, campus teaching and learning centers, the Faculty Academy on Excellence in Teaching (FACET), and Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs (DEMA).

Visit Teaching.IU for upcoming events across IU