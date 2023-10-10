IU-led OmniSOC welcomes University of California, Santa Cruz

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— The University of California, Santa Cruz has partnered with OmniSOC, a shared, collaborative higher education security operations center (SOC) led by Indiana University (IU). OmniSOC provides 24/7 network security monitoring for its networks, conducts proactive threat hunting, and provides cybersecurity advisory services.

OmniSOC launched in 2018 as a first-of-its-kind higher education SOC. Today, OmniSOC is higher education’s only collaborative, multistate SOC, the only collaborative SOC supporting National Science Foundation research, and the only SOC with a multistate institutional data-sharing agreement for researchers.

“I look forward to our partnership with UC Santa Cruz and helping them in their fight against cybersecurity threats,” said Susan Sons, executive director of OmniSOC. “By partnering, our aim is to more quickly be aware of cybersecurity threats anywhere and mitigate the risk for all members with a much faster response.”

About UC Santa Cruz

The University of California, Santa Cruz is a public research university in Santa Cruz, California. It is one of the ten campuses in the University of California system. Located on Monterey Bay, on the edge of the coastal community of Santa Cruz, the campus lies on 2,001 acres of rolling, forested hills overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Home to more than 19,000 students, UC Santa Cruz is making a profound academic and societal impact.

About OmniSOC

OmniSOC operates in conjunction with the formidable capabilities of the Global Network Operations Center (GlobalNOC) housed at Indiana University. It also makes use of threat intelligence insights from the Research and Education Networking Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC) housed at Indiana University. OmniSOC also partners with counterparts in Australia, Canada, and the UK in a cybersecurity threat intelligence-sharing partnership.

OmniSOC was founded by members of the Big Ten Academic Alliance to reduce the time from first detection of a security threat to campus mitigation. Today, OmniSOC’s members include higher education and research institutions of all sizes, both public and private. OmniSOC, through ResearchSOC, supplies cybersecurity for the nation’s greatest research.

OmniSOC is a member of the Indiana University cybersecurity community, which includes the Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC) and the Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research. See leading.iu.edu for more information.