UITS Monitor: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

UITS News for October 18, 2023

Stay safe online

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so why not celebrate by securing your computer, accounts, and the data stored on them? Keep the bad guys at bay by avoiding unfamiliar software, logging out or locking your computer, and avoiding random or suspicious links.

Keep your stuff safe

Voice your opinion about how UITS communicates with YOU!

Do you have thoughts about the type and frequency of communications you receive from UITS? On October 24 at 4pm ET, the Student Technology Advisory Committee will meet with members of the IT Communications team. No previous STAC experience is required and participants from all campuses are welcome. Contact Kathryn Thompson (thompkaa@iu.edu) to register by noon on October 24 to receive an invite to the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Learn more about the Student Technology Advisory Committee

No-cost statistical software

Students can download and install commonly used statistical and qualitative analysis software at no additional cost. Since these programs—such as SPSS, MATlab, and NVivo—became available at no cost, downloads have increased by 160 percent among the IU community.

Learn more about these statistical and mathematical software applications

2023 Media Literacy Week

IU’s multi-campus Media Literacy Week celebration runs from October 23–27 and offers a variety of sessions covering AI, health information, race in the media, protest movements, and more. There is something to learn for everyone!

View event schedule

Microsoft in Minutes: Use Scheduling Polls to schedule meetings

Scheduling Polls in Outlook can help minimize the email and messaging back-and-forth when scheduling a complex meeting. Complex meetings either have hundreds of attendees, attendees from inside and outside of IU, or attendees who don’t use their Outlook calendars to keep their schedule.

Learn how to streamline scheduling meetings with Scheduling Polls

Accessibility resources

IU is making strides to be a more accessible in-person and online campus for all students, staff, and faculty. From providing assistive technologies to making digital resources such as PDFs, course materials, and remote meetings more accessible, IU has a variety of resources in one place.

Learn more about IU’s accessibility resources

Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 2023 marks the 20th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an effort to empower individuals to safeguard their data against digital threats. IU is committed to education about cybersecurity and how to properly manage data online and will require all employees that interact with institutional data to complete the Data Protection & Privacy Tutorial by November 3.

Take the Data Protection & Privacy Tutorial

Meet your perfect tech match

Join UITS Learning Technologies at the IU Online Conference for Speed Dating with Learning Technologies. This popular event provides a fun way to learn about many technology resources in a short period of time. Matchmakers include staff from across UITS Learning Technologies and other key partners.

See topics and register for the October 25 speed dating event (event has ended)

Changes coming to IU List and email delivery

If you manage an IU List mailing list, you will soon need to use a new website to create, rename, and close lists. Existing IU List mailing lists will be migrated from the old mas.iu.edu tool to the new one. This change is part of a larger migration of IU’s email delivery software that will take place over the next two months.

Learn more about external mail delivery and IU List changes

