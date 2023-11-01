UITS Monitor: Printing made easier

UITS News for November 1, 2023

IU Print

Everyone knows printers can sense fear. Learn to tame these savage beasts by using IU Print and never worry about them again. IU Print includes flexible printing and pickup, releasing your document with your CrimsonCard, and printing from any device that can send email.

Discover IU Print

Mental health services

November 1 is National Stress Awareness Day. Why not celebrate by taking care of your mental health with resources available at IU? Discover TimelyCare—which provides free, 24/7 virtual mental health support to IU students—and a variety of other resources to nurture your mental well-being. Whatever you’re dealing with, these resources can help.

Learn more about IU mental health services

Stream the software you need for no cost

IUanyWare is a service available to all students at IU. No matter where you are or what device you’re using, you can stream the IU-licensed apps and software you need — without having to install or download each one or use a VPN. IU students get access to the Adobe suite, Microsoft apps, and specialized programs like MATLAB and SPSS.

Set up and use IUanyWare

File access in Microsoft 365: Share links vs. Direct access

Take a deep dive into Share links and Direct access, know when to use each method of granting access to a file or folder, and how to manage previously granted permissions in Microsoft 365.

Learn more about file access in Microsoft 365

Call For Mosaic Faculty Fellows applicants

Applications are open for the next round of Mosaic Faculty Fellows, a key component of the Mosaic Initiative. This year, the Mosaic Faculty Fellows Program will support three distinct cohorts of Fellows focused on their choice of active learning in Hybrid, Online, Inclusive, and Accessible Learning Environments. Application deadline is Dec. 8.

Learn more about the Mosaic Faculty Fellows program

Shape what’s next at IU

We’re always trying new things that faculty have told us will help them better engage and teach students. We invite you to come pilot new tools and technologies or suggest ones we should be exploring. Widely used tools like Zoom, Kaltura, and Top Hat started out as pilots. You could be part of the next big thing.

Discover what’s next at next.iu.edu

Sharing science on social media workshop

Are you a scientist who wants to talk about science on social media? Learn best practices of science communication on multiple social media platforms including X and YouTube with Noriko Hara and Seung Woo Chae. Hosted by the Center of Excellence for Women & Technology.



Register for the event

Tiers of triumph: contributors pave the path to SCinet’s success

UITS staff work to help build the world’s fastest temporary network at the Supercomputing 2023 conference. Their work ensures that attendees can demonstrate the advanced computing capabilities of their solutions and services while delivering wireless internet to more than 10,000 conference attendees.

Read the story here

