Moynihan appointed director of International Networks at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— Indiana University announced the appointment of Edward Moynihan as the new director of International Networks. Moynihan brings to the role more than 10 years of international research and education networking experience, as well as the IT management expertise to ensure IU maintains a leadership role in the global research and education networking community. Moynihan succeeds Jim Williams, who served in the role since October 2022.

“Since its beginning in 1998, International Networks at Indiana University has been a leader in the global research and education networking community, and I am honored to have an opportunity to continue and to expand this legacy,” said Moynihan. “I look forward to leveraging our team’s technical expertise and our strong global partnerships to support the next generation of U.S. international science and education collaborations.”

Edward Moynihan, director of International Networks

Moynihan started at International Networks at IU in 2016 as the principal network engagement analyst where he worked closely with domestic and international partners to promote the effective use of international research networking resources and to deliver enhanced functionality to research collaborators and other stakeholders. Since 2017, he has been a co-principal investigator on the Networks for European, American, African, and Arctic Research project, a U.S. National Science Foundation grant aimed at facilitating international collaboration in the scientific community.

Before his role at Indiana University, Moynihan was the director of global programs at Internet2 in Washington, D.C. There he helped build new international partner programs and develop IT strategies and solutions for U.S. higher education institutions involved in international research and education projects.

“Edward’s remarkable background in global networking and IT management make him the ideal leader to propel our university to new heights in the international arena,” said David E. Jent, IU associate vice president for networks. “His exceptional accomplishments within the field, combined with his unwavering commitment to promoting global collaborations, establish him as a truly invaluable asset to our institution.”