UITS Monitor: Thanksgiving hours

IT Support Centers Thanksgiving hours

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, IU’s 24/7 Support Centers and CrimsonCard offices will be operating on their Thanksgiving hours. These hours vary campus by campus so be sure to visit this Knowledge Base document for your campus’ Support Center hours and the CrimsonCard office location page before reaching out.

Call for summit proposals

The Center of Excellence for Women & Tech is currently welcoming workshop, panel, training, and breakout session proposals for their upcoming 10th Annual Women & Technology Summit on March 1 & 2, 2024, with a kickoff event film screening on Thursday, February 28.

Schedule time with the Microsoft Technology Ambassadors

The Ambassadors are students driving Microsoft adoption through peer outreach. Through tabling and partnerships, they’ve shared Microsoft and UITS offerings with more than 1,500 peers. This spring, they will partner with teaching and career centers to offer workshops, guest speakers, and peer tutoring.

Fighting fraud on our campuses

This week is International Fraud Awareness Week. It is important to know how to protect yourself from cybercrimes like ticket scams, sextortion, and email phishing.

Meet the new Learning Technologies leader

Newly appointed Associate Vice President for Learning Technologies Anne Leftwich has a passion for teaching. As associate vice president for Learning Technologies in the Office of the Vice President for Information Technology, Leftwich will lead staff who focus on using technology to improve the classroom experience and learning processes for students and faculty across all IU campuses.

