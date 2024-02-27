GlobalNOC collaboration to benefit worldwide networks

February 27, 2024 – GlobalNOC at Indiana University, along with four of the world’s leading research and education (R&E) networking organizations have joined forces to form MetrANOVA, a consortium for advancing network observation, visualization, and analysis.

Together, founding members Energy Sciences Network (ESnet), GÉANT, GlobalNOC, Internet2, and Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) operate and connect a dizzying number of national, regional, and local R&E networks — yet representing a portion of the decentralized fabric linking scientific researchers in hundreds of countries worldwide. The R&E networking community provides a network of networks, the design and operation of which have historically been loosely coupled yet coordinated and present some challenges to overcome.

GlobalNOC’s David Ripley“Over the past few years, all of the participating organizations have built their own resilient, effective time series systems, driven by their own particular requirements, expertise, and use cases,” said David Ripley, Director of Software and Systems Engineering at GlobalNOC. “MetrANOVA is an opportunity for us to come together, combine our expertise, see how the network measurement landscape has shifted, and work collectively to come up software components, deployment architectures, and operational practices that are generic enough to meet common community requirements and flexible enough to adapt to even the most niche use cases. We’re excited to be working with all our colleagues across the R&E community on this new initiative.”

Read the full news release

