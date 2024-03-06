UITS Monitor: Spring break security

UITS News for Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Protect your tech over spring break

With spring break just around the corner, it is important to protect your tech wherever you go. Enabling security features on your smartphones and tablets, such as adding a password, passcode, or PIN number to your device and including device lockout or auto-wipe options for additional protection, ensures you personal and IU data remain safe.

Learn more about device security options

IUPUI CrimsonCard office moving and spring break hours

On or after Monday, March 11, the CrimsonCard office at IUPUI will move to Campus Center room 205 (just around the corner from the current office). The CrimsonCard office hours will change temporarily through the remainder of the spring semester: Monday-Thursday, 8am-4pm, Friday, 8am-5pm. Additionally, some CrimsonCard offices may have reduced hours over spring break.

Monitor the CrimsonCard website for updates

Spring break Support Center hours

The UITS Support Center will have reduced hours for in-person support over spring break. Phone, chat, and email support will remain available 24/7 during this time. These hours vary by campus so be sure to check your location before reaching out.

Discover UITS Support Center break hours

Microsoft in Minutes: An introduction to Tasks in Microsoft 365

The award-winning column, Microsoft in Minutes, returns in 2024 with the first article in a series about task management using Microsoft 365. Learn about what Microsoft applications can help you manage tasks in this overview. Start improving your individual and team workflows with Microsoft 365.

Learn more about tasks in Microsoft 365

Join the Statewide IT conference

Registration for the 2024 Statewide IT conference, IU’s annual gathering of tech staff members and IT thought leaders from all nine campuses, is open. The conference will run from April 23–24 with workshops and training on April 22, and a keynote address titled “Exploring the role of AI in cyber crime.”

Register for 2024 Statewide IT conference

Two weeks left to order IU eTexts

IU eTexts reduce student costs and increase student engagement. There are two weeks until ordering closes for summer and fall 2024. Visit our Canvas resource site for more details on ordering. If you miss the deadline, submit a Post-Deadline Ordering request – if possible, we’ll fulfill your order.

Explore what IU eTexts have to offer

More IT news and events