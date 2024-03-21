UITS Monitor: AskIU

UITS News for Thursday, March 21, 2024

Get answers to your questions with AskIU

AskIU is a general information question-and-answer service provided by the IU Contact Centers covering all IU campuses. This service is available Monday–Friday 8am–8pm and is closed on holidays.

Enable Wi-Fi calling for eclipse day

With anticipated load on cell networks, faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to enable Wi-Fi calling on their phones. Whether at home or on campus, this will allow you to make calls and bypass predicted heavy usage of cell services on April 8.

IU Notify text message alerts coming to cell phones soon

Beginning March 28, all IU students on all campuses will begin automatically receiving IU Notify messages on their mobile devices registered with IU. IU Notify alerts provide essential information including class cancellations or delays and emergency alerts about immediate dangers.

Try streaming software with IUanyWare

No matter where you are or what device you’re using, IUanyWare allows you to stream IU-licensed apps and software without having to install or download each one or use a VPN. Get equal access to technology, even if your computer isn’t powerful enough to run the software or if you are unable to install it.

Submit an IU REDCap Day proposal by March 29

IU REDCap Day brings together users and potential users of REDCap to share presentations, learn about new features, and network with peers. Anyone in the IU community is welcome to attend no matter their REDCap usage or experience. This is a free workshop.

Registration has passed

Showcase your personal and professional work

While the libraries at IU support every academic discipline, with an emphasis in the humanities and social sciences, they also provide a variety of tech resources to help plan courses, create or share readings electronically, or build a website for yourself or your class.

Join the Statewide IT conference

Register for the 2024 Statewide IT conference, IU’s annual gathering of tech staff members and IT thought leaders from all nine campuses. The conference will run from April 23 to 24 with workshops and training on April 22, and a keynote address titled, “Exploring the role of AI in cyber crime.”

Registration has passed.

