UITS Monitor: Support eclipse hours

UITS News for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Support Center eclipse hours

The UITS Support Center walk-in locations may experience closures on Monday, April 8, 2024. Our phone, email, and chat services will remain available 24/7 during this time. We will re-open at our standard operating times on Tuesday, April 9.

CrimsonCard office eclipse hours

The CrimsonCard offices may be closed on Monday, April 8, 2024. Phone and email support will remain available during this time. We will re-open at our standard operating times on Tuesday, April 9.

Microsoft in Minutes: Using Microsoft Outlook for task management

The second article in the Microsoft 365 tasks series shows how Outlook does more than mail and calendar. Learn how to create and manage tasks using flagging and the To Do app in this article. You’ll discover how to set due dates, reminders, subtasks, and importance for your flagged emails and tasks.

Support women’s research in the research poster competition

Each year, IUB students can share their research, present a poster, receive feedback from judges, and network with other researchers in our annual Women’s Research Poster Competition. They are also seeking staff volunteers to judge their competition.

Speed Dating with Learning Technologies

This Speed Dating event provides a fun way to learn about technology resources. Participants will have 9 minutes to “speed date” a specific tool or service before meeting their next “date.” Matchmakers (presenters) include staff from across UITS Learning Technologies and other key partners.

