UITS Monitor: Student accounts after IU

Student computing accounts, data, and software when you leave IU

As an IU student, your access to IU computing resources remains active as long as you are enrolled at any IU campus. After you have not enrolled in any courses through the IU registrar for two consecutive terms (fall, spring, and summer are each considered one term), your IU computing accounts will become inactive. It is imperative you transfer any necessary data before then.

Using Microsoft Planner for group project management

Microsoft Planner can keep you organized and on track. Learn how to use the tools in Planner to effectively manage projects for your team or group.

Get to know IU eTexts in our upcoming webinars

Students: Join us on May 2 for IU eTexts show and tell sessions to prep for the summer term. Students, come on in to learn how to work with your assigned IU eTexts and digital learning tools, and we’ll start the term off right!

Faculty: Join us on May 1 for IU eTexts show and tell sessions to prep for the summer term. Faculty and staff: we’ll demo the many tools of the Engage 2.0 reader and share resources to support your class’s success with your IU eTexts.

Find a Student Technology Center near you

UITS provides computer labs called Student Technology Centers (STCs) that are intended to provide students with a uniform computing experience and a common software selection across each IU campus, providing all IU students with easy access to the full range of enterprise-sponsored software titles, regardless of their home campus.

eWaste event: turn in your old IU devices to win prizes

To celebrate Earth Day, UITS is partnering with IU Surplus and Sustain IU to host a university-wide eWaste recycling event, April 15-18. Drop off your old IU-owned devices with your local UITS staff and you’ll be entered for a chance to win prizes. We’ll handle data transfer and disposal for you.

Attend the Digital Gardener Summit this May

Faculty from all IU campuses and higher ed peers are invited to the Digital Gardener Summit exploring generative AI and digital literacy. Choose from IU Bloomington on May 9 or IU Indianapolis on May 10, and take advantage of educational insights, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops.

