UITS Monitor: Summer support

UITS News for Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Support Center and CrimsonCard office summer hours

The UITS Support Center in-person support and CrimsonCard offices are available to help you this summer. Some offices have reduced hours - continue to check their Knowledge Base pages for the latest hours and information over the summer.

Student computing accounts, data, and software when you leave IU

As an IU student, your access to IU computing resources remains active as long as you are enrolled at any IU campus. After you have not enrolled in any courses through the IU registrar for two consecutive terms (fall, spring, and summer are each considered one term), your IU computing accounts will become inactive. It is imperative you transfer any needed data before then.

Where are your finals?

It’s your responsibility to make sure you know when and where you’ll be taking your finals, so make it easier on yourself and find the date and time of your final exams at IU on any campus.

Unifying IU email addresses to the iu.edu domain name

Over the next 19 months, Indiana University will unify its email communication to a single domain, iu.edu. The One Mail project is a strategic move that will improve the security of students, faculty, and staff against cyberthreats and unite all campuses under a single email domain. The One Mail project will have no effect on your ability to access and use IU systems, nor will it be necessary for you to move any of your email.

Taking meeting notes and creating tasks using Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote is a powerful note taking tool included in the Microsoft 365 suite. In this installment of Microsoft in Minutes, we will focus on the task creation features of OneNote so you can create tasks while taking notes in a meeting without interrupting your note taking flow.

Using oral histories as course materials

Personal papers and oral history recordings are being digitally preserved at IU, as collected by The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American oral history archive. In Bloomington, the unlimited subscriber license allows instructors to use the database in classroom assignments.

Protect online meeting recordings

More and more staff and faculty at IU are needing to work from home or another remote location. In this environment, it’s crucial to approach recording with caution and respect for privacy and confidentiality when sensitive information is involved.

