IU is using AI

Last year’s Statewide IT Conference featured a panel discussion about Artificial Intelligence and its role in higher education. The panel, which took place about 6 months after ChatGPT was launched to the public, discussed questions such as the likelihood of faculty embracing or resisting AI, and the need to educate students about ethical use of AI.

By contrast at this year’s conference, four IU faculty members, a graduate student/associate instructor, and an undergraduate student shared (in lightning round style) how they are now using AI to enhance teaching, learning, and productivity.

The event’s host, Anne Leftwich, who is associate vice president of Learning Technologies and a professor of education, began by inviting the audience to try and identify authentic artwork within arrays of AI generated images. Participants scanned a QR code to access the activity via a Microsoft poll. Another activity involved entering prompts in Adobe Firefly to “twin” images shown on the screen.

Anne Leftwich, AVP of Learning Technologies

Leftwich shared how she uses Microsoft Copilot to summarize recorded meetings and research documents. She also described how she uses AI to guide graduate students in developing research or dissertation questions. Leftwich described how IU Learning Technologies is using data-driven tools like Myla and eCoach to improve student outcomes.

Elizabeth Ryan, associate dean for educational integration and professor of clinical family medicine at the IU School of Medicine, addressed the use of AI in teaching, learning, assessment, and clinical practice. She cited NYU’s Precision Learning AI-connected data warehouse. Ryan said that NYU’s system “changes the one-sized-fits-all method to student-driven learning.” She highlighted the need to be mindful of the security considerations associated with AI and the need to plan for future policies and efficiencies.

Senior lecturer in the Luddy School at IU Bloomington, Olgun Sadik talked about his work with generative AI in engineering education. He said that in the Intelligent System Engineering Department at Luddy, there is constant talk of “how to implement ethical, effective and efficient ways of using generative AI” in their courses. He uses AI for tasks like communicating with students and colleagues, proofreading, generating course objectives and rubrics, and generating real-life examples.

Taieb Cherif, graduate education student, associate instructor W200, IU Bloomington

Adam Maksl, professor of journalism and media at IU Southeast, said that giving feedback to students is an important part of his teaching process. He asked ChatGPT to create formative quizzes based on his lectures and a prompt by Ethan Mollick. What would be a two or three-hour task for Maksl took AI 45 minutes. Over the course of a semester, he thinks he saved over 40 hours.

“That’s time I was able to spend engaging with students,” he said. Maksl also used AI as a grading assistant that would take his observations and generate a draft of feedback for students based on the rubric and knowledge of the assignment. The results were more detailed than a comment bank that he would have previously used. Maksl mentioned a comment from a student who was inspired to stay in school because of the feedback they got in his class.

The last two presentations of the event were given by students. Taieb Cherif is a Ph.D. student and associate instructor in the IU School of Education. He talked about how AI has changed his interactions with his academic advisor and his work and habits as a student and instructor. A positive outcome of his use of AI is praise from his advisor on the quality of his research ideas. Cherif also said that AI has helped him to pay more attention to his assigned supplemental readings.

Liv DeSantis, undergraduate Kelley student, Board of Aeons

Kelley School of Business undergraduate student, Liv DeSantis discussed her research on student use of generative AI. She found that students are using AI in three key areas: academic enhancement, professional advancement, and personal utility and enjoyment. DeSantis offered real-life examples of students using AI including debugging code, finding the right questions to ask at job interviews, and cleaning up audio in a short film project.

Leftwich closed the session by encouraging the audience to keep thinking about how they want IU faculty, students, and staff to use AI.

