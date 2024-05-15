UITS Monitor: Student Tech Guide

UITS News for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Find the tech you need in the Student Tech Guide

Welcome to a new semester! For all your tech and tech support questions, check out the IU Student Tech Guide, a one-stop shop for everything from securing your mobile device to printing.

AI lightning round

Learn how IU faculty, graduate, and undergraduate students are using AI to enhance how they teach, learn, and increase their productivity.

Support Center and CrimsonCard office Memorial Day hours

The UITS Support Center in-person support and CrimsonCard offices will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. All other Support Center services will remain open. Please check the linked Knowledge Base documents for the latest office hours for your campus.

Email scams using known faculty names

Students have been targeted with email scams using names and email addresses of known IU faculty members. Stay vigilant about fraudulent job or internship postings that ask you to send money, provide driver’s license photos, or submit other personal information, and report scams.

Faculty Tech Guide

Discover the broad range of tips and tricks UITS has for faculty members with the Faculty Tech Guide from security and phishing tips to services and support.

Apply to become a Digital Gardener Faculty Fellow

The Digital Gardener Faculty Fellows program is now accepting applications for the fall 2024 cohort. From generative AI to podcasting, digital portfolios to social annotation, this 15-week virtual program focuses on empowering the next generation of digital innovators and educators. Apply by May 22.

