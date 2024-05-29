UITS Monitor: IUanyWare

UITS News for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

IUanyWare wherever you are

Whether you’re going on a vacation or taking a staycation, IU has you covered with IUanyWare. No matter where you are or what device you’re using, you can stream the IU-licensed apps and software you need — without having to install or download each one or use a VPN. Get access to software titles from Adobe to Zotero.

Discover IUanyWare

Microsoft in Minutes: Managing and Creating Tasks in Microsoft Teams

The penultimate installment of the Microsoft in Minutes Tasks Series dives into how to use Microsoft Teams built-in tools to boost your productivity in Microsoft 365 applications. Learn how to create tasks from chat and channel messages as well as how to use the integrated Planner app.

Stay on top of messages and group projects with Microsoft Teams

Securing and reporting email scams

Summer is nearly upon us, and you know what that means. It’s phishing season! Which means it’s important to be able to identify and report suspicious emails whether they be from colleagues you haven’t heard from in decades written in all caps, or oddly worded job offers. Protect yourself and the things you care about most (institutional data and your hard-earned cash).

Learn more about phishing

Unifying IU email addresses to the iu.edu domain

Indiana University will unify its email communication to a single domain, iu.edu. The One Mail project is a strategic move that will improve the security of students, faculty, and staff against cyberthreats and unite all campuses under a single email domain. Watch your email for details about the project.

Learn more about the One Mail project

