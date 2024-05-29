ICICLE Educational Fellowship Program unveils its 2024 cohort of fellows

BLOOMINGTON, IN – The NSF AI Institute Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment (ICICLE) announces its 2024 cohort of ICICLE Educational Fellows. The 2024 cohort — Lucas Borges dos Santos, Huiying “Fizzy” Fan, John Myers, Rosemarie Santa González, and Emily Steliotes — brings together an impressive array of scholars and researchers committed to AI-enabled cyberinfrastructure and knowledge systems in support of food system resilience.
“The ICICLE AI Institute is harnessing the power of AI and computing for the benefit of science and society, and has democratization at its core.” said Dr. Beth Plale, co-principal investigator of ICICLE and Michael A. and Laurie Burns McRobbie Bicentennial Professor of Computer Engineering at Indiana University. “Our 2024 ICICLE Educational Fellows bring unique and diverse perspectives to how AI and computing can be applied to food systems to fundamentally amplify our ability to nourish the world.”
About the 2024 ICICLE Educational Fellows
This year’s fellowship mentors are Christopher Stewart, associate professor of Computer Science and Engineering, the Ohio State University, Michelle Miller, associate director, Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Alfonso Morales, professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Matthew Lange, CEO of the nonprofit International Center for Food Ontology Operability Data and Semantics (IC-FOODS).
About the ICICLE Educational Fellowship
The ICICLE Educational Fellowship program is devoted to furthering the educational and outreach objectives of the institute by providing successful fellows with real-world, high-impact projects and the opportunity to participate in a nine-month fellowship under the guidance of the collective action working group within ICICLE, called the Broader Backbone Impacts Network.
About the National Science Foundation AI ICICLE Institute
Led by The Ohio State University, the ICICLE Institute is dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion, welcoming applications from all backgrounds and encouraging applications from underrepresented populations that reflects its strong commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI research and ensuring its benefits are accessible to all. Committed to advancing AI, cyberinfrastructure, and education through innovative research and training programs. Visit https://icicle.osu.edu/.