UITS Monitor: Kaybee

Chat with Kaybee, your virtual IT assistant at IU

On IU Knowledge Base and UITS web pages, you’ll find a smiling face in the lower right corner ready to answer your questions. Kaybee can be a quick way to get answers to the most frequently asked questions about IT at IU. As long as it’s in the IU Knowledge Base, Kaybee should know it!

Support Center and CrimsonCard office Juneteenth hours

The UITS Support Center in-person support and CrimsonCard offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. All other Support Center services will remain open. Please check the linked Knowledge Base articles for the latest office hours for your campus.

Outdoor wireless at IU

Outdoor wireless is currently supported in select locations across Indiana University. Please note that the performance of outdoor wireless can vary depending on weather conditions and other unpredictable elements.

Discover learning.iu.edu

For nearly every kind of problem, question, or need as an IU student you can imagine, there’s a helper on your campus. Whether that be software to download or use remotely to help with your classes or on-campus support for academics and your general well-being as a person, learning.iu.edu has you.

Use the Student Technology Canvas modules

Share quick overviews of tech available to your students (e.g., Wi-Fi, software, support). These modules are easy to add into any Canvas course—you can use the entire module or specific pages, and the pages are editable. Find the modules in Canvas Commons by searching “Student Technology at IU.”

Become a Faculty Research Mentor

Faculty are invited to mentor a novice undergraduate student and help spark their interest in research as part of our Emerging Scholars Research Experience for Undergraduate Women. All fields of research are welcome as long as they include active engagement with computing and/or technology.

Unifying IU email addresses to the iu.edu domain

Indiana University will unify its email communication to a single domain, iu.edu. The One Mail project is a strategic move that will improve the security of students, faculty, and staff against cyberthreats and unite all campuses under a single email domain. Watch your email for details about the project.

