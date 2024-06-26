UITS Monitor: LinkedIn Learning

UITS News for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Polish your skills over the summer

IU HR has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to provide current IU staff, faculty, and students with access to an online library of more than 15,000 expert-led video tutorials and courses. Expand and improve your business, technology and creative skills on your schedule, from any device, anywhere.

Access LinkedIn Learning

Learn about accessibility resources

Summer is a great time to update the accessibility of your course content. The UITS Assistive Technology and Accessibility Center (ATAC) uses technology to provide equal access and an inclusive environment for all of IU.

Discover software, hardware, and consulting services

In-person support moving at IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Support Center In-Person Support locations in ICTC 126 and CE 100 will consolidate into a single location within suite 205 in the Campus Center later this summer.



Find in-person support at IU Indy

Support Center and CrimsonCard office July 4 hours

The UITS Support Center in-person support and CrimsonCard offices will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. All other Support Center services will remain open. Please check the linked Knowledge Base articles for the latest office hours for your campus.



Contact your campus IT Support Center

TextHelp Read&Write software to be retired

TextHelp Read&Write, a reading and study tool available via IUware, will be retired August 6. Learn about the tools that will be replacing TextHelp. UITS Assistive Technology and Accessibility Center supports these software titles and provides training and help. Reach them at atac@iu.edu



Find replacement tools for TextHelp Read&Write

More IT news and events