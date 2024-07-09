ACI Fellowship student research 2024

A cohort of six undergraduate and graduate research fellows from across Indiana University campuses and disciplines have honed their skills on high powered computing resources, forging new career prospects in the process.



From sociological studies of reproductive health outcomes, to building quantum models of molecules, the student projects utilized Research Desktop, a software gateway built and maintained by Research Technologies, as well as data storage.



Dr. Yu Kay Law, a professor of Chemistry and chair of Natural Sciences at Indiana University East, says the fellowship’s research opportunity for his student Haden Dickerson has the potential to improve computational models of quantum physics interactions in simple biomolecular systems— all from the comfort of a student’s home. “A lot of our model building research is done virtually,” said Law. “The infrastructure of IU’s HPC network makes it possible to contribute this work without a cost burden for the department’s budget.”

Yu Kay Law, professor of Chemistry and chair of Natural Sciences at Indiana University East

Under Law’s mentorship, Dickerson’s research simulates the position and movement of a molecule’s nucleus. Using force fields based on Newtonian principles, Dickerson builds models incorporating nuclear quantum effects using industry standard software. “This fellowship, along with Research Technologies’ facilitators, have been vital to what I hope will be a fulfilling career for Haden, and has enhanced our department’s research offerings for undergraduates,” said Law.



“Over the past semester, these young researchers have learned to comb through masses of data and run simulations on HPC systems like Quartz to further their research goals,” said Robert Henschel, Project Director for Research Engagement at Research Technologies, who served as an engineering mentor for the student projects.

Robert Henschel, project director for Research Engagement and Integration at UITS Research Technologies

Providing fellows with weekly HPC counseling sessions where individual troubleshooting and data management questions Henschel was able to answer questions as they arose. “Like many things, computational research requires learning by doing,” said Henschel. “Providing a one on one experience for students mirrors the services that RT offers to senior researchers, and I think gives students a strong foundation in the workflows of HPC research,” he said.



As ACI fellows, Indiana University undergraduates and faculty receive technical support on their research, access to appropriate data storage, software, and HPC nodes, as well as a research stipend. Learn more about applying to the ACI fellowship through the IU Knowledge Base.



Continue to read profiles of 2024 ACI student projects.

Elizabeth Anderson

A growing body of work in sociology examines how political, economic, and social conditions shape population-level health inequalities. Elizabeth M. Anderson, a PhD candidate in Sociology at Indiana University, seeks to determine whether local-level reproductive freedom is associated with women’s use of preventative sexual and reproductive healthcare, using county-level reproductive healthcare access data. Under the mentorship of Professor Brea Perry, Anderson’s project overlays over five years’ worth of data from National Institute for Reproductive Health’s Local Reproductive Freedom Index (LRFI), a policy database, and the Optum Clinformatics® Data Mart (CDM), a large database of de-identified healthcare claims. Anderson says the ACI fellowship has provided the experience and tools to navigate future research projects using electronic health records, as well as add valuable data analysis to her dissertation. “The scale of the CDM dataset requires that I use the HPC resources for data processing and analysis,” said Anderson. “I use HPC resources to prepare the CDM data for analysis, by selecting the cases and transforming the data frame into one that can be later analyzed,” she explained. After preparing the massive data set as an ACI fellow, Anderson will focus on claims from 2017-2022 among women living in one of the 50 cities in the LRFI dataset. “Virtual access has allowed me to run analyses that take a large amount of computational resources,” she said. Jeffrey Bloodworth Jeffrey C. Bloodworth, a doctoral candidate in Microbiology and Immunology, studies the development of allergies in early childhood. Casting a wide net in his HPC research interests, he has used the experience of the ACI Fellowship to expand computational modeling of metabolic data, genomics, and cellular interactions. One project considers the presence of cells called eosinophils, which stain a bright color of pink in standard lab procedures. “The microscopy dyes are called hematoxylin and eosin (H&E). H&E is the most common dye used in the clinical setting because it is ideal for identifying general cellular and tissue structure,” said Bloodworth. From lab microscopy images, he has worked to develop software to identify and count eosinophils in dense tissue where allergies are common– such as lungs and intestines. With a dataset of over 450 stitched microscopy images with file sizes over 1GB each, “it is a huge amount of data which makes HPC resources necessary,” he explained. Another project of Bloodworth’s is using throughput genomic sequencing techniques to identify all the bacteria taken from a particular location in the body. “Modeling the growth of these bacterial communities using large, curated metabolic databases to better determine which bacteria are consuming or producing harmful or beneficial metabolites,” he said. “The supercomputing access offered by the ACI fellowship offers the speed and storage space I need to process these large datasets.” As part of the Cook-Mills lab, Bloodworth says he is preparing for a future where these models overlap, a field called spatial transcriptomics– modeling how genomic and metabolic data informs metabolomic profiles. “By developing these two seemingly unrelated projects, this research couples imaging with genetic data to generate single cell gene expression profiles at the microscopic level,” he said. Learning techniques of imaging, transcriptomics, and metabolomics as an ACI fellow, Bloodworth sees a future for himself developing detailed simulations of interactions between cells and microbes within a defined space. “I will need HPC resources well into the future” he said, “and the mentorship offered by this ACI fellowship gives me the skills to confidently use these resources.” Soumilee Chaudhuri ACI Fellow Soumilee Chaudhuri is a PhD Candidate in Medical Neuroscience at the IU School of Medicine. She studies lifestyle risk factors which can affect the risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease. “I use large-scale genetics data, especially from brain tissues as well as from the blood, to better understand how some of these risk factors confer a higher risk of dementia in certain individuals but not others,” explains Chaudhuri. One risk factor for Alzheimer’s is cardiovascular disease, which encompasses conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, etc. Chaudhuri’s first ACI project aims to build a pipeline to analyze the risk of developing Alzheimer’s based on the genetic contribution of genes associated with these cardiovascular risks. Chaudhuri is a trainee of the Indiana Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (IADRC), mentored by Professor Andrew Saykin (Director of the IADRC), and is closely working with Professor Kwangsik Nho, an internationally renowned leader in neuroimaging genomics, on this project. Chaudhuri is also working towards creating another computational pipeline that identifies simplified gene expression networks from high-dimensional single-cell RNA Sequencing datasets obtained from post-mortem brain tissues of Alzheimer’s patients. “These single-cell transcriptomics datasets are often computationally intensive ~ 10 TB and take ages (days) to download, so I was lost trying to figure out how to store and work with them, after this download,” explained Chaudhuri, “My goal is to parallelize the process of network creation from these humongous datasets to be able to efficiently extract them and decipher their meaning in the context of cardiovascular risk and Alzheimer’s biology.” Chaudhuri says the one-on-one mentorship provided by the ACI program was critical to her success in navigating the correct HPC software and storage using Research Desktop. “I am especially grateful for our one-on-one meetings with Robert Henschel as I get to work with my project in the research desktop in real-time and get feedback as well as individual help with troubleshooting,” she said. “I appreciate the consistency in this program’s approach as it lets me work on a specific project using a specific interface (HPC) with guided feedback from an accessible expert.” In her training as a neuroscientist, Chaudhuri says the access and mentorship of the ACI Fellowship has helped her complete her research efficiently, “even though at first—it might seem quite daunting to navigate,” she said. “Having such vast storage options and computational capacities is critical for the new biological questions we are trying to solve in the biomedical field. I am both excited and challenged to be working with HPCs at IU and see this fellowship as an opportunity to fast-track many of my analytical questions as a scientist.” Haden Dickerson Accurate simulations of quantum effects in simple biomolecules like peptides can take months to compute, meanwhile an increase in computational speed can lead to inaccurate models. That’s why Haden Dickerson, mathematics major at Indiana University East, says the future of biomolecular systems modeling relies on computational speed. “The problem of saving both time and computational power while remaining accurate to reality is ever-present,” explained Dickerson. Using the OpenMM toolkit via Research Desktop, IU’s virtual HPC software interface, he aims to “determine if not accounting for nuclear quantum effects, which saves time and computational power, remains accurate to the true trajectories of small peptide chains,” he said. Under the mentorship of chemistry professor Yu Kay Law, Dickerson simulates the interactions of dipeptides studying both Newtonian and quantum models of molecular systems. “Currently I am working with simulations of Alanine-Alanine and Glycine-Glycine while accounting for quantum effects in their electrons, which may lead to another option to save computational power,” said Dickerson. By studying the conformation angles, or how often a molecule model bends, the undergraduate ACI fellow notes the digital representations of a molecule’s movements. With this foundation, Dickerson has expanded his models into more complex molecules. “I hope to discern why we observe a difference in the trajectories of some peptides but not others,” he said. Looking forward, Dickerson says he sees himself pursuing a career in line with his interests as an ACI fellow. “I plan to pursue a graduate degree in biophysics,” he said. “ Ideally, my work will focus on the optimization and better utilization of the software that simulates biomolecules.” These simulations will use high performance computing, which condense the mathematical processes into small time frames. “It’s been a great opportunity to access these resources and mentorship virtually from my home computer/ laptop, giving me a jump start on my academic future,” he said. Anne Kavalerchik Pursuing a dual PhD in Informatics and Sociology, ACI fellow Anne Kavalerchik studies large volumes of data from patents and scientific articles to better understand how different stakeholders utilizing artificial intelligence for medical diagnosis (AIMD) contend with different forms of professional knowledge and expertise. Under the advising of Professor Bernice Pescosolido (Sociology) and Professor Stasa Milojevic (Informatics), Kavalerchik aims to understand, through mixed computational and qualitative methods, the social underpinnings of AI in medicine. “To draw connections between technological development and the scientific knowledge base it draws on, I use data from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) using PatentsView and analyze their cited scientific publications with OpenAlex,” explained Kavalerchik. According to data from both the USPTO and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), AIMD is an increasingly popular area of innovation in American medicine, and makes for a dense dataset. “Collectively, the two databases have hundreds of millions of records, which a normal personal computer is unable to handle,” said Kavalerchik. “Using HPC resources, I am able to load, merge, analyze, and visualize these datasets to draw novel insights regarding the innovation processes behind AIMD,” she said. One of six students in the inaugural ACI fellowship cohort, Kavalerchik said she has appreciated being a part of a team of researchers learning HPC techniques. “One of the best features of the ACI Fellowship is that the experience has introduced me to a group of scholars from across the Indiana University system who are also leveraging HPC for their research,” she said. “Working in tandem with other ACI Fellows as well as HPC specialists has been extremely helpful for myself to better understand how to leverage the full benefits and capabilities of high-performance computing.” Caroline Shumaker Caroline Shumaker, pursuing an accelerated M.S. in Intelligent Systems Engineering – Bioengineering Track has used her time as an ACI Fellow to analyze microscope images and produce 3D renderings of biological datasets using Research Desktop. Under the mentorship of Professor Istvan Katona in the Gill Center for Biomolecular Science, Shumaker studies the impact of drugs on neuroanatomy. “Drug exposure can cause alterations in the organization of neurons within the brain, which leads to observed changes in reward processing and behavior that are characteristic of addiction,” said Shumaker. Using high-resolution microscopy images of brain tissue, Shumaker uses HPC resources to quantify cellular features of the samples. “Due to the large file size and sheer volume of images acquired, it is beneficial to move image analysis workflows onto HPC systems to improve efficiency beyond what is capable on a local device,” she said. Under the direction of Professor Alexander Gumennik in the Fibers and Additive Manufacturing Enabled Systems (FAMES) laboratory, Shumaker also studies bioprinting. “During this process, live cells can be embedded into gels that are 3D printed into living tissue constructs, allowing the cells to exist in a three dimensional space,” explained Shumaker. To gain a clearer understanding of how cells behave in this artificial tissue environment, she is developing 3D models from stacks of microscope images that show how cells are distributed within the bioprints. “Utilizing HPC systems to manipulate 3D renderings is often faster than using local devices, allowing for easier manipulation of large datasets,” said Shumaker. The aspiring physician-scientist says the ACI Fellowship has provided a unique insight into the storage options and computing systems available to IU researchers as well as how workflows can be adapted from local hardware onto IU’s supercomputing platforms. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be trained on IU’s HPC systems at this early point in my career because I foresee HPC being of growing importance to the healthcare field,” said Shumaker. “To handle these large datasets, it is necessary to utilize HPC, yet these skills are not often taught to junior scientists in fields outside of computer science. For this reason, the ACI Fellowship program has been such a useful resource to help myself and other fellows in life science disciplines learn how to utilize HPC resources in a way that benefits our research goals,” she said.

To learn more about the ACI Fellowship, please visit the website.