UITS Monitor: Wi-Fi certificates

UITS News for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Say ‘yes’ to eduroam/IU Secure certificate upgrade

IU’s Wi-Fi network, eduroam/IU Secure/IU HSN Secure, is upgrading its security certificate. On July 17, eduroam/IU Secure/IU HSN Secure may prompt you to accept the Client Authentication certificate on all your wireless devices. Say “yes” to accept the certificate and stay connected. No action is required for clients previously onboarded via the SecureW2 wizard.

Support Center In-Person Support moving at IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Support Center In-Person Support locations in ICTC 126 and Campus Center Information Desk will consolidate into a single location within suite 205 in the Campus Center later this summer. Please check the linked Knowledge Base articles for more information and the latest updates.

Apply for the Emerging Scholars Research Experience for Undergraduate Women

Are you a first or second year undergraduate woman interested in research or do you know one? Apply for 2024-2025 Emerging Scholars Research Experience for Undergraduate Women at the Center of Excellence for Women & Technology. All majors are welcome to apply. Applications open July 1 to July 31.

Guard against cyberthreats

Find tools and tips in the IU Security Center to keep your accounts safe and devices secure, from creating passwords and passphrases to safeguarding your personal and institutional data.

EdCert courses are now no cost

We’re pleased to announce the fall 2024 EdCert schedule, which includes a return of EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker course. The full lineup has fundamental to advanced online courses with topics from industry leaders Microsoft, CompTIA, CertNexus, and EC-Council. Classes run 8:30am to 4:30pm ET.

Free Digital Esri User Conference registration

Register for access to the Digital Esri User Conference at no cost using your IU Login and the IU customer ID! For instructions on how to register, fill out the Digital Esri User UC 2024 form.

